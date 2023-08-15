FIFA Women’s World Cup: How you can help fill the women’s football history gap

At the moment, football is only the 5th most played school sport in Canterbury. We asked Shannon Moloney, Senior Global Football Development Coach of Tottenham Hotspur, if that may change thanks to the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Have you ever wanted to be part of the history books? Now’s your chance to help fill the gap in New Zealand women’s football history, particularly during the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Waikato-based football historian Alida Shanks is calling for 500 stories and images - or whatever you have hidden under your bed, in your attic, shed, or garage - that might help tell the story of women in football, and you don’t have to be a woman to contribute.

She’s keen to talk to not just players, but those who worked in football, or were connected to the sport in any way. She’s hoping to compile everything by the end of the year to put into a book.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF/Waikato Times Football historian Alida Shanks is hoping to gather images and stories for an upcoming book

The reality is women were banned from playing football for 50 years between 1921 and the early 1970s, when women’s teams were eventually formally recognised, and women’s associations formed.

“I want to bring to life their stories, and to shine a light on their time and experiences. The ban not only banned women from playing, but also from the history books,” Fisher said.

“It’s important to know where we’ve come from. It’s important to acknowledge those who have come before us. Just for all the work those women did … the reason women and girls can play today is because of the brave steps they took. We just don’t know those stories.”

Shanks has had a “great response” so far, including from former Football Fern Jo Fisher. She played for Waikato between 1981 and 1995, and was selected for the Ferns in 1982.

“Our Waikato team succeeded. We can learn from the past. Why did we succeed? It’s not about one player, it’s about the whole team,” she said.

“We had a special team, not stars, but we were put together and we had a common goal. If that can help anything moving forward, that would be helpful.”

She feels fortunate she was part of a club - Claudelands Rangers - who were supportive of women. She also trained with men, and was coached by men who were “good players in their own right and could see we wanted to improve and get better”.

“They were all-inclusive to everybody. What a great environment to start that journey,” she said.

Jo Fisher/Supplied The Waikato women's football team from 1987

“As far as challenges … fundraising. We had to sell raffles and paint fences. We did it. Maybe that’s what made us bond together.”

Getting the call-up to the Football Ferns was “huge” and a “dream come true”.

“When I did make it, it was a real buzz. When it becomes your goal it’s a lot of work, but when you become passionate enough about something … you’ll do whatever it takes if you’re given the belief you’re good enough.”

Grant Stantiall/Stuff Former Football Fern Jo Fisher (front, centre) pictured with other football legends, including All Whites Ken Cresswell, Bill de Graaf, Ricki Herbert and Brian Turner, and Ferns Julie Hogg and Barbara Cox.

She hopes the upcoming book, and this World Cup, inspires.

“I hope it’s not just inspiring girls and women, I hope it inspires everyone because the vibe, the feel, the enjoyment has been so good. We’ve felt it. If it means these kids - boys, girls, whatever - get out there and play football.”

World Cup winning cricketer Clare Nicholson is also telling her football story.

Nicholson started kicking a ball around at high school, but it didn’t have a team - or a football field - so the teachers signed her and a few others up with Takapuna Football Club. Then she went to Massey, then Glenfield. In her first club game, she wore her dad’s rugby refereeing boots.

“It was a good bunch of people. We had good coaches too. It was a fun environment. If you wanted to go further in the game you could. They were good times, back in the day,” she said.

Supplied Clare Nicholson might be a champion cricketer, but she also played football.

She played club football between 1988 and 1993, but winter cricket training impacted her ability to play football. However, she still has fond memories and still loves the game. She’s currently giving back by volunteering at the World Cup.

She’s hoping others will get on board with filling the football history gap.

“It’s good to get a view from women from that era. They were just as competitive as the players are today, and they were just as skilful. Unfortunately they just weren’t seen on the big stage,” she said.

You can contribute to the book here: https://alidashanks.com/herstory/