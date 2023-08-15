Ali Riley reveals Football Ferns showed up late to FIFA Women’s World Cup opener

The Football Ferns made the perfect start to the FIFA Women’s World Cup when they beat former champions Norway before a then-record crowd at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Hannah Wilkinson secured a famous 1-0 win for New Zealand with a goal in the 48th minute after the Football Ferns went end-to-end and unlocked the Norwegian defence with a move that began with a goal kick.

But in the moments before kickoff, the Football Ferns were struggling to navigate through a defence of a different kind: The notorious Auckland traffic.

New Zealand co-captain Ali Riley has revealed the team were late to their own World Cup after their team bus got stuck in traffic on the way to the stadium for the opening match.

It left the players with just 13 minutes to warm up before the biggest game in the country’s history.

Riley shared the previously untold story of the Football Ferns’ mad-dash in an interview with former United States stars Christen Press and Tobin Heath on the latest episode of The Re-cap Show: World Cup edition.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images New Zealand and Norway players perform their respective national anthems ahead of the World Cup opener.

“I don’t know if anyone outside the team knows this, but we were so late to the game,” Riley revealed to the two former World Cup winners.

“There was such bad traffic. There were no police escorts and there was a route, because I assume someone was checking Google Maps, and the map said the appropriate amount of time.

“But what I’ve heard is that FIFA directed the bus to go a particular way to enter the stadium and that doubled the time.

“We had our physios taping ankles on the bus.”

Riley thought her prayers for a police escort had been answered when she heard a siren blaring in the distance, only for a single police car to whizz past the bus headed for unrelated job.

To her relief, the Football Ferns eventually did arrive at Eden Park in time for kickoff and Riley said they took some comfort in the knowledge that Norway’s bus had also been held up by the traffic.

Despite the unneeded disruption, Riley said none of the Football Ferns players let it get to them.

They went out and produced the game of their lives to upset the No 12-ranked Norway and claim their first-ever World Cup win in front of more than 42,000 people.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Hannah Wilkinson celebrates after scoring the match-winning goal against Norway.

“Everyone was locked in. No one complained,” Riley said.

“They did have to wait for me because I had to go to the bathroom … but then we ran out.

“We were so organised and from the first whistle we were so confident.”

Heath said it was “so refreshing” to hear a realistic account of a player’s World Cup experience.

She likened the Football Ferns’ historic win to a Hollywood film.

“Honestly the game was a movie for you all. It was so beautiful to watch and that’s what makes hosting so special,” Heath said.

Riley joked the team should have replicated their rushed preparation for next two matches, after they followed up the win against Norway by losing to the Philippines and then drawing with Switzerland to miss out on a place in the round of 16.