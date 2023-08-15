Australian politician ends up watching wrong Matildas game

The manager of the New South Wales pub where Barnaby Joyce and about 80 others watched the wrong Matildas game on Saturday night has explained how the mix-up occurred.

The crowd at the Commercial Hotel in Walcha were cheering along the Matildas with the rest of Australia on Saturday night, but they were watching a match played before the World Cup started, instead of the competition's quarterfinal.

Barnaby Joyce posted a video of the crowd watching the wrong match to Facebook on Saturday night.

Kristian Schmidt from the Commercial Hotel ha this morning told Ben Fordham on 2GB that he did not realise they were watching the wrong match until Sunday afternoon when other people were talking about Saturday's penalty shootout.

The game his customers had watched was also between Australia and France, with Australia winning.

Schmidt said﻿ he had just assumed the match he had found on the television was the right one.

"﻿I was short-staffed and somebody asked to put (the quarterfinal) on the TV," he said.

"And I just found what I thought was the game on the TV."

Nine Barnaby Joyce and about 80 others unknowingly watched the wrong match on Saturday night.

Schmidt said he was using a "new streaming service".﻿

"There was Australia v France women's soccer," he said.

Schmidt said no one in the pub seemed to notice the game was not the quarterfinal.﻿

"Nobody thought twice about it."﻿

This story was originally published on 9News and is republished with permission.