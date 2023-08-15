FIFA Women's World Cup: Brother of Colombian star killed in nightclub shooting

The younger brother of Colombian defender Jorelyn Carabalí was killed in the early hours of Monday in a nightclub shooting, local police in the city of Cali said.

Jorelyn Carabalí was one of the key players in Colombia's FIFA Women’s World Cup run that ended in a 2-1 quarterfinal loss to England in Sydney on Saturday.

Colombia's football federation issued a statement saying the welcome home festivities for the squad's return from Australia will go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday despite the incident.

Local media reported that Carabalí's 23-year-old brother died after the shooting in a Cali nightclub, where police said he worked as a DJ.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Defender Jorelyn Carabali was one of Colombia’s standouts in their historic run to the quarterfinals.

The national football federation said Carabalí thanked her team-mates for their support after her brother's death, but did not say whether she will attend the official team functions on Tuesday.

Carabalí started all five matches for Colombia at the World Cup, helping the team reach the knockout stages for the first time.

The South Americans upset two-time champions Germany in the group stage, and also beat South Korea to advance to the round of 16 as Group H winners.

A goal from Catalina Usme was enough to see off Jamaica and qualify for the last eight, but their journey ended there as they went down 2-1 to European champions England in Sydney.

Carabalí plays her club football in Brazil for Atlético Mineiro. She has scored three goals in 10 appearances for the club since signing from Deportivo Cali in January.