FIFA Women's World Cup match highlights: Spain vs Sweden

23:07, Aug 15 2023

Watch highlights of the FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal match between Spain and Sweden in Auckland.

Substitute Salma Paralluelo set Spain on their way in their 2-1 semifinal win over Sweden in Auckland.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Substitute Salma Paralluelo set Spain on their way in their 2-1 semifinal win over Sweden in Auckland.