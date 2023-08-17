FIFA Women's World Cup: England break Australia hearts with 3-1 semifinal win

Ella Toone celebrates after opening the scoring for England in their World Cup semifinal against Australia.

At Stadium Australia, Sydney: England 3 (Ella Toone 36’, Lauren Hemp 71’, Alessio Russo 86’) Australia 1 (Sam Kerr 63’) HT: 1-0

The Matildas have been knocked out of the FIFA Women's World Cup after suffering a heartbreaking 3-1 semifinal loss to England.

After Ella Toone gave the European champions the lead in the 36th minute, superstar captain Sam Kerr equalised with an extraordinary long-range solo goal in the 63rd minute to send the crowd of 75,784 into raptures.

But Kerr's heroics were in vain as Lauren Hemp scored eight minutes later to restore England's lead.

Kerr missed two late chances to equalise before Alessia Russo sealed victory with a third goal, and progression to Sunday's final against Spain, in the 86th minute.

The loss condemns Australia to Saturday's third-place play-off against Sweden in Brisbane.

Katrina Gorry worked tirelessly in midfield in her 100th cap but Australia were outclassed by England for much of the game and twice undone by poor work in defence, with centre-back Alanna Kennedy missing the match through illness.

Kerr, in her first start since her calf injury, was blanketed early but grew into the game, though Lucy Bronze and Jess Carter kept star winger Caitlin Foord quiet.

Emily van Egmond made way for Kerr in the starting line-up, while Kennedy was replaced by Clare Polkinghorne.

She almost made an immediate impact in the seventh minute when Katrina Gorry won possession and brilliantly sent a long ball over the England defence and into Kerr's path, but the skipper was offside.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Sam Kerr briefly drew Australia level with a spectacular solo goal.

Two minutes later Mackenzie Arnold brilliantly denied Georgia Stanway.

England opened the scoring with help from an Australian defensive lapse.

Hemp picked up a Rachel Daly throw-in and flicked it over Carpenter.

Russo pounced, weaved into space and quickly worked the ball back to an unmarked Toone, who buried a first-time shot into the top corner.

Australia appeared down and out with their superstar captain kept quiet, until the tireless Gorry slipped through Kerr and she took off.

Kerr went on a wonderful marauding run before cutting outside Chelsea teammate Millie Bright and launching an incredible long-range shot that beat star 'keeper Mary Earps.

But just eight minutes later Bright launched a long ball and Carpenter failed to deal with physical pressure from Hemp.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Hayley Raso is consoled by Steph Catley after Australia’s semifinal defeat.

The attacker nipped the ball away from Carpenter before restoring England's lead.

Kerr headed over the bar in the 82nd minute while substitute Cortnee Vine forced Earps into a save a minute later.

Kerr blasted over the bar in the 85th and a minute later Hemp turned provider, slipped through Russo who fired low and into the bottom corner to round out the victory.