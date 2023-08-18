FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain's tumultuous road to the final

FIFA Women’s World Cup final: Spain v England; Where: Stadium Australia, Sydney; When: Sunday 10pm [NZ time]; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff (coverage starts at 9pm); live updates on Stuff

Spain is in the World Cup final for the first time, which may come as a surprise to those aware of the team's tumultuous recent history. Here's a timeline of the events that led up to Spain's World Cup run.

April 2022

In a scene filmed for a Spanish documentary series, star midfielder Alexia Putellas - a two-time winner of the Ballon d'Or Féminin, given to Europe's best female club player - expresses her concern with the way the Spanish women's national team is treated by the country's soccer federation when compared with how the highly decorated men's team is treated, bringing up "small details" such as the comparative quality of the transportation and lodging given to the women at international tournaments. Though the documentary would not air until November 2022, Putellas's comments show the discontent that already exists amid the women's team.

July 20, 2022

Despite being one of the pretournament favorites, Spain is eliminated by England in the Euro 2022 quarterfinals. Putellas suffered a torn ACL during practice on the day before the tournament began, hurting the team's chances.

August 2022

During the first national team training camp after the Euro 2022 disappointment, a number of players confront Spain Coach Jorge Vilda over his management of the team. According to a report in the Athletic, the players felt Vilda's "managerial style was too controlling. In the first few years of his time in charge of Spain - he was appointed in 2015 - he would ask players to keep their room doors open until midnight and check who was in which room. When coming back from a walk outside, they would be asked who they'd been with and be requested to show the contents of shopping bags if they brought some back."

Sept 1, 2022

Spain players Irene Paredes, Jennifer Hermoso and Patri Guijarro hold a news conference in which they deny demanding Vilda's resignation but that they wanted to "convey a message of general unease" and were told by Spanish soccer officials that changes were afoot. Vilda holds a separate news conference in which he expresses surprise at the discontent and says he is "not thinking of resigning."

Sept 22, 2022

Fifteen Spanish players email officials with the RFEF, the country's soccer federation, saying they will not play for the national team if Vilda remains its coach. The RFEF responds with a statement saying their action is "unprecedented in the history of football," that it would not bow to the players' demands, that they faced national team bans of between two and five years, and that they would not be called up again unless they "admit their error and apologize."

"The RFEF will not allow the players to question the continuity of the coach, as taking those decisions are not part of their role," the statement vowed. "The Federation will not accept any type of pressure being exerted by any player when it comes to making sporting decisions. This type of scheming does not fit the values of football or sport and are damaging."

While Putellas was not one of the 15 players - she was rehabilitating her injury and was not available to play anyway - she says on social media that she does not wish to be called up.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF SPain have been united on the pitch at the World Cup.

Oct 11, 2022

Despite missing many of its top players, Spain upsets the United States, 2-0, in a friendly played in Pamplona. The Americans also fielded a team of lesser-known talent because of injuries.

Nov 6, 2022

In the first Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid of the Liga F club season, Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí - one of the 15 national team players to email the RFEF - refuses to shake hands with Real Madrid goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez, a fellow member of the national team. No Real Madrid players were among the 15 who sent emails to the RFEF, with the Athletic reporting that they were pressured by their team not to. Seven players from Barcelona were among the 15.

Jan 22, 2023

After the concluding whistle of the Supercopa de España Femenina final between Barcelona and Real Sociedad - teams whose players comprised the majority of the 15 emailers - no RFEF representative goes down to the field to award medals to both teams, as is tradition. Barcelona's players pick up their medals themselves.

Barcelona player Lucy Bronze - a prominent member of England's national team - later sends a message of support to the 15 on social media:

June 12, 2023

Three of the 15 players - Bonmatí, striker Mariona Caldentey and defender Ona Batlle - are included on Spain's 30-member preliminary roster for the World Cup, as are Putellas and Paredes, who were not part of the 15 but had expressed concern about team conditions.

Vilda does not go into specifics about why some of the 15 disgruntled players were included but not others.

"Honestly, I don't think that is what matters; what matters is that they are here, which means they are committed to the national team and they can compete at the World Cup. I don't want to talk about that process," he said. "There have been conversations but those will remain private as always. These are the decisions that have been taken. Some [of the 15] are here and I am convinced they will work to be part of the group and that they will fight for the biggest thing there is in sport, which is to represent for your country. The 30 who come are sportspeople and they want to build a strong group, they want the best players alongside them. Living sport unites you. I am convinced there will be concordance, calm and harmony."

Bonmatí would later say she "had some meetings with the federation. Both parties agreed and accepted that some things had to change in order for me to come back. At that moment I was hopeful that the federation would give us the backing we deserve. And so in the end, I decided to play this World Cup."

July 21, 2023

Spain, again one of the pretournament favorites, opens World Cup group play with a 3-0 shutout of Costa Rica in which Bonmatí scores the team's second goal (it's the first goal actually scored by Spain, as the first was a Costa Rica own goal). Spain would go on to thump Zambia, 5-0, before faltering to Japan in the group-stage finale. Still, it advances to the knockout round for the second straight tournament.

Aug 5, 2023

Spain thumps Switzerland, 5-1, with Bonmatí scoring twice, and advances to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time.

Aug 10, 2023

Spain defeats the Netherlands, 2-1, after Salma Paralluelo scores in the 111th minute.

Aug 15, 2023

After a frantic ending that sees all three goals scored after the 80th minute, Spain upends Sweden, 2-1, earning a berth in Sunday's World Cup final against England.

"We've overcome every challenge, and now we face the ultimate challenge, the big one," Paralluelo said.