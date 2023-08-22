Newsable: Inside the FIFA circus of hotels, private jets, and reams of duct tape

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

Listen to Newsable to find out what's worth talking about today: Is National’s plan for more funding for cancer drugs as good as it looks? Also, the high profile re-trial of David Benbow is underway; the big bills racked up by Fifa officials during the World Cup; and the jumpiest cat in the world

Good morning and a big pat on the back to everyone who stayed up to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup final on Sunday - hopefully you’ve now caught up on sleep and are raring to once again destroy your circadian rhythm when the Rugby World Cup kicks off in three weeks’ time.

That’s in France though! Here in Aotearoa New Zealand it’s election year, and so the policies keep rolling out with the inevitability of the tides. National is promising to put $280 million towards cancer treatments over four years and plans to pay for it by rolling back much of Labour’s free prescriptions policy.

More cancer treatments might seem a fine idea on the surface, but oncologist Chris Jackson tells us it neglects the underlying issues throughout the medical system.

After that, we delve into the re-trial of murder-accused David Benbow, which began in Christchurch yesterday.

We also take a look at the eye-watering expenditure of FIFA officials during the recently-wrapped world cup.

And we learn about the world’s newest Guinness World Record-holder: a 13 year-old cat who can play jump-rope.

That’s your lot for today! We’ll catch you tomorrow,

Emile

