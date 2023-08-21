FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain star Olga Carmona learns of father’s death after final

As she danced in the middle of Sydney's Stadium Australia after scoring the winning goal in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final, Spain captain Olga Carmona was seemingly unaware her father had died before the match.

The Spanish Football Federation announced the devastating news in a statement the morning after Spain’s historic 1-0 win over England.

“We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in this moment of deep pain,” the federation said.

“We love you, Olga. You are part of the history of Spanish football.”

According to Spanish media, Carmona's father had died following a long battle with an illness two days before Sunday's final, but her family had kept the news from her to allow her to focus on the match.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Olga Carmona of Spain, centre, with the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy.

Her mother and brothers flew back to Australia for the final, having returned to Spain after the group stage.

Carmona's teammate Irene Paredes lost her father a few days in the lead-up to the World Cup and the centre-back dedicated Spain's win to him.

Carmona, a 23-year-old left-back from Real Madrid, was the star of the final, delivering another clutch moment after scoring the winning goal in the last minute of Spain's semifinal victory over Sweden.

She was the first player since United States legend Carli Lloyd in 2015 to score in both the semifinal and final.

“Without knowing it, I had my star before the game started,” Carmona shared on social media on Monday.

“I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad.”

Carmona scored the only goal of a high-energy final with a crisp left-footed strike in the 29th minute after making an overlapping run down the wing.

The goal came from a mistake from England’s Barcelona right-back Lucy Bronze, who turned the ball over on halfway, allowing Spain to strike on the counter.

Carmona said Spain's win was still sinking in when she paused her celebrations to front a press conference as the player of the match almost three hours after the fulltime whistle blew.

“It's a moment you dream of. You literally dream of. You go to bed and dream about something that is going to happen.

“Before the World Cup, I was not expecting to make the decisive goal of the tournament, but I am extremely happy. I believe the team deserved it.”

Carmona celebrated her goal by lifting her shirt and revealing a tribute to a friend who had recently lost her mother.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Olga Carmona lifts her shirt to reveal a tribute to her friend after scoring the match-winning goal in the World Cup final.

The message “Merchi” was written in faint black text and was hard to read against Carmona's red compression top, leaving thousands of people scrambling to social media for answers.

One initial theory was that it was a nod to her former school but Carmona cleared up the confusion once the match ended.

“First of all, I want to say that this victory, this achievement, goes to the mother of one of my best friends who has recently passed away.

“I celebrated the goal with her shirt and from here, I dedicate this to the whole family with all my love.”

Carmona wore the armband during the final with regular captain Ivana Andres named on the bench after struggling with an injury.

She handed it back to Andres for the trophy presentation.

Carmona was unlikely star on a Spain team that features Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas and the likely successor Aitana Bonmati.

She made her debut in 2021 and had only scored one goal for Spain prior to the World Cup.

Carmona started at left-back when Spain suffered a 2-1 defeat to England in the quarterfinals of last year's Euros.

Sunday's result avenged that defeat and underlined Spain's status as the new powerhouse of women's football.

In the past 12 months they have won the Under-17 World Cup, Under-20 World Cup and senior World Cup, while Barcelona are the current holders of the UEFA Champions League.

”The truth is it’s a unique moment and neither myself or my teammates or the staff are fully aware of what we’ve done, but I think we will be when we land in Spain,” Carmona said.

”What I can say is we are very happy and extremely thankful for the warmth you have given us. We’ve done something historic. Women's football is here to stay.”