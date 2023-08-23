Fans disappointed after returning England FIFA Women's World Cup team leave via side exit

England fans waiting at London’s Heathrow Airport hoping to greet the Lionesses as they arrived back from the FIFA Women’s World Cup were disappointed after the players left the airport via a private exit.

Sarina Wiegman’s team, who reached the country’s first Women’s World Cup final, which ended in a 1-0 loss to Spain in Sydney on Sunday, flew home on a Qantas flight via Singapore, landing shortly after 6.15am on Tuesday morning at Heathrow’s terminal three.

However, it has been standard practice in recent years for England teams – men’s or women’s – not to walk through the arrivals section on their returns from overseas tournaments.

Andrew Matthews - PA Images/Getty Images England fans await the arrival of the England World Cup team at London Heathrow Airport.

Sources told the Telegraph that the exit route would have been the same, for security and logistical reasons, if the team had won the final, and that the 23 players did not have a say in the decision themselves.

Heathrow staff and the police were asked by the FA to warn supporters that the players would not be coming through arrivals.

When leaving Sydney at 3.10pm local time on Monday, the team were clapped onto the flight by their fellow passengers. They travelled in business class.

Towards the end of the 24-hour journey, the travelling England were congratulated by flight QF1’s captain, who said firstly to the players, speaking from the cockpit: “You should be so proud of the results you got out there, outstanding.

“We’re aware that success comes from a big team around you so to everyone else, the medical team, the coaching staff, supporters, families, we’re also realise you’re a big part of it. Congratulations to all of you.

“A special message to the outstanding captain Millie Bright, we understand it’s your birthday [Bright turned 30 on Monday 21].

“Congratulations to all of you, it’s been a privilege having you on board.”