FIFA Women's World Cup: Video emerges of Spain coach touching female assistant

Jorge Vilda, coach of the Women's World Cup winners, appeared to inappropriately touch a female staff member during celebrations.

Footage has surfaced of Spain coach Jorge Vilda appearing to inappropriately touch a female member of his coaching staff amid the celebrations of their FIFA Women’s World Cup final victory.

Vilda turned to embrace a group of his assistant coaches, including one female staff member, when captain Olga Carmona fired in the match-winning goal during their 1-0 victory over England at Sydney’s Stadium Australia on Sunday.

Vilda had his left hand on her shoulder and his right hand on the shoulder of a male staff member.

But as he turned away, his left hand dropped to the female staff member’s chest and kept it there briefly before letting go.

The video of Vilda came to light amid the continued fallout of Spain's final triumph, after their football president Luis Rubiales brazenly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the post-game trophy presentation.

Screenshot/Twitter Spain coach Jorge Vilda appeared to inappropriately touch a female staff member during their win over England.

The unprofessional behaviour of their football president has overshadowed Spain’s historic first World Cup win and drawn widespread criticism.

Spain’s deputy prime minister Yolanda Diaz called for Rubiales’s resignation on Wednesday, saying he “has harassed and assaulted” a woman.

The Spanish squad was in disarray last year after 15 players wrote to the football federation demanding better coaching and preparation to get more out of the team.

Rubiales backed Vilda and only three of the group known as “Las 15” were included in Spain’s World Cup squad.