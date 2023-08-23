Wellington Phoenix legend to assist Football Ferns' FIFA Women's World Cup nemesis

Wellington Phoenix legend and former All Whites defender Andrew Durante has landed a role with the team that took down the Football Ferns at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Durante has joined the Philippines national women’s team as an assistant to new head coach Mark Torcaso.

Western United coach Torcaso replaces fellow Australian Alen Stajcic, who led the Filipinas to their first-ever World Cup win when they stunned co-hosts New Zealand 1-0 in Wellington on their tournament debut.

The result ultimately cost the Football Ferns a place in the knockout stages after beginning with a 1-0 win over Norway.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Former Wellington Phoenix captain Andrew Durante, left, has been named as an assistant to new Philippines head coach Mark Torcaso.

Stajcic stepped down from his role after the World Cup to return to men’s football, linking up with Perth Glory in the A-League Men.

Keen to keep their momentum going, the Philippines have stuck with a similar formula and returned to Australia to find Stajcic’s successor, appointing last year’s A-League Women coach of the year Torcaso as their new head coach for the Olympic Games qualifiers in October.

Torcaso took expansion club Western United to the grand final in their first season, where he worked closely with Philippines internationals Angie Beard and Jaclyn Sawicki.

He will continue to coach the club in addition to his new job with the Philippines.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Philippines striker Sarina Bolden scores through the hands of Football Ferns goalkeeper Vic Esson.

Durante has close ties to Torcaso through his role as an assistant coach of Western United’s under-23 team.

The 27-cap All White said it was an “honour” to assist one of the fast improving nations in women’s football.

Durante retired in 2021 following a lengthy professional career.

He played 358 A-League games including 273 for the Phoenix during an 11-year stint as captain.

“I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get started,” Durante said in a statement.

“I followed the Philippines’ journey at the World Cup because of Jackie and Angie and was really impressed with the team.

“Everyone at the club has shown incredible support for us and we are both extremely excited to bring all of our commitment into both of our roles.

“This is a huge step in my coaching journey to be able to help coach a national team and I simply can’t wait to begin, to learn and develop and take on every new experience that comes.”