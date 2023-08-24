Wellington Phoenix to play bulk of A-League Women home matches at smaller venues

New Wellington Phoenix signing Hailey Davidson on the success of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Wellington Phoenix women will kick off the new A-Leagues season one week earlier than the men with a standalone match at Sky Stadium before moving to smaller, more “intimate”, venues throughout New Zealand’s capital.

All first round A-League Women matches will be played at major stadia in Wellington and in Australia with the Australian Professional Leagues hoping the success of the FIFA Women’s World Cup will lead to record attendances.

However, the Phoenix women may only return to Sky Stadium two more times during the 22-game 2023-24 season after taking on Rebekah Stott’s Melbourne City in the first round on October 15.

The club is exploring the possibility of staging as many as seven A-League Women fixtures at smaller venues throughout the greater Wellington region, including Newtown Park and Jerry Collins Stadium.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The Phoenix women will play just three games at Sky Stadium this season.

The two grounds were upgraded and used as training facilities during the World Cup but can only hold a few thousand people.

Three of the Phoenix’s 11 home games were scheduled for Sky Stadium in the season draw released on Thursday.

Matches against Brisbane Roar on November 4 and Newcastle Jets on December 23 will be played at Sky Stadium as part of double headers with the men.

The 2023-24 A-League Women will feature a full 22-game home and away season this season following the inclusion of a 12th club, Central Coast Mariners.

A regular season record crowd of 5213 attended the Phoenix’s first-ever A-League Women home game in Wellington last season, which was also against Melbourne City.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post The Football Ferns train at Newtown Park during the World Cup, one of the likely new homes of the Wellington Phoenix women’s team.

But there was a huge drop-off in attendance throughout the rest of the campaign as the team slumped to their second wooden spoon finish.

The Phoenix hope the move to smaller venues will create a better atmosphere for their fans.

Six of their home fixtures will be played on Sundays, primarily at 4pm or 5pm, with five on Saturday afternoons.

“I’m really excited about the upcoming women’s season and I hope our fans are too,” general manager David Dome said.

“Wellingtonians created an incredible atmosphere throughout the FIFA Women’s World Cup and I want our players to experience that at Sky Stadium.

“We also want to play at more intimate venues so our fans can get closer to the action than ever before.”

The Phoenix men, meanwhile, will play 11 of their 13 home games at Sky Stadium, with two fixtures to be played away from Wellington, including a double header with the women on November 25.

STUFF Wellington Phoenix sign American midfielder Hope Breslin.

The men will begin the new season with a trip to Western Sydney Wanderers on October 22 before returning to Wellington to host former captain Oli Sail’s Perth Glory in the second round on October 28.

Eight of the men’s home matches will be played on Saturdays, predominantly at 5.30pm, with three Friday night fixtures and just two on Sunday evenings.

“Following fan feedback we have made a decision to move away from the 3pm kickoffs, which were a feature of last season,” Dome added.

”While they were great for families, we’re hoping this season’s match times will appeal to a wider section of our supporters.

“We’re also looking forward to staging a few Friday night matches for the first time in several seasons.”

Both Phoenix teams will be lead by new coaches this season with Paul Temple replacing Natalie Lawrence as women’s coach and Giancarlo Italiano succeeding his former men’s team mentor Ufuk Talay.

Wellington Phoenix – 2023-24 A-League Women fixtures

Sunday, October 15, 3pm: v Melbourne City; Sky Stadium, Wellington

Saturday, October 21, 4pm: at Western Sydney Wanderers

Saturday, November 4, 2.45pm: v Brisbane Roar; Sky Stadium, Wellington

Sunday, November 12, 4pm: v Western United; venue TBC

Saturday, November 18, 8pm: at Central Coast Mariners

Saturday, November 25, 2.45pm: v Perth Glory; venue TBC

Sunday, December 10, 4pm: v Melbourne Victory, venue TBC

Saturday, December 16, 7.30pm: at Adelaide United

Saturday, December 23, 2.45pm: v Newcastle Jets; Sky Stadium, Wellington

Friday, December 29, 7pm: at Sydney FC

Sunday, January 7, 8pm: at Brisbane Roar

Saturday, January 13, 5pm: v Central Coast Mariners; venue TBC

Saturday, January 20, 7pm: at Melbourne City

Sunday, January 28, 5pm: v Canberra United; venue TBC

Sunday, February 4, 7pm: at Newcastle Jets

Sunday, February 11, 5pm: v Adelaide United, venue TBC

Sunday, February 18, 8pm: at Western United

Sunday, March 3, 4pm: at Melbourne Victory

Saturday, March 9, 12am: at Perth Glory

Sunday, March 17, 4pm: v Sydney FC; venue TBC

Sunday, March 24, 4pm: at Canberra United

Saturday, March 30, 4pm: v Western Sydney Wanderers; venue TBC

Wellington Phoenix 2023-24 A-League Men fixtures

Sunday, October 22, 5pm: at Western Sydney Wanderers

Saturday, October 28, 5.30pm: v Perth Glory; Sky Stadium, Wellington

Saturday, November 4, 5.30pm: v Brisbane Roar; Sky Stadium, Wellington

Friday, November 10, 9.45pm: at Melbourne Victory

Saturday, November 25, 5.30pm: v Melbourne City; venue TBC

Saturday, December 2, 5.30pm: at Western United

Saturday, December 9, 7.30pm: v Newcastle Jets; Sky Stadium, Wellington

Sunday, December 17, 9pm: at Macarthur FC

Saturday, December 23, 5.30pm: v Western Sydney Wanderers; Sky Stadium, Wellington

Friday, December 29, 9.45pm: at Sydney FC

Thursday, January 4, 9.45pm: at Adelaide United

Sunday, January 14, 5pm: v Central Coast Mariners; Sky Stadium, Wellington

Friday, January 19, 7pm: v Melbourne Victory; Sky Stadium, Wellington

Saturday, January 27, 8pm: at Newcastle Jets

Friday, February 2, 9.45pm: at Brisbane Roar

Saturday, February 10, 5.30pm: v Western United; Sky Stadium, Wellington

Friday, February 16, 9.45pm: at Macarthur FC

Saturday, February 24, 11.45pm: at Perth Glory

Sunday, March 3, 5pm: v Adelaide United; Sky Stadium, Wellington

Saturday, March 9, 7.30pm: at Melbourne City

Saturday, March 16, 5.30pm: v Sydney FC, venue TBC

Friday, March 29, 7pm: v Brisbane Roar; Sky Stadium, Wellington

Saturday, April 6, time TBC: at Central Coast Mariners

Friday, April 12, 7pm: v Melbourne Victory; Sky Stadium, Wellington

Friday, April 19, 9.45pm: at Newcastle Jets

Saturday, April 27, time TBC: v Macarthur FC; Sky Stadium, Wellington