FIFA Women's World Cup attracts record viewing figures for Sky

More than 2.2 million Kiwis tuned in for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sky, newly released figures show.

That equates to 46.1% of all New Zealanders aged five and above, with half of those viewers (1.1 million) female, according to research from Nielsen TAM, AP05+.

The global tournament co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia proved a ratings hit on both sides of the Tasman with record numbers watching on TV and attending the 64 matches in person.

New Zealanders were seemingly hooked from the very first whistle of the opening game on July 20, when the Football Ferns upset world No 12 Norway 1-0 at Eden Park for their first ever World Cup win.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff More than a million Kiwis tuned in to watch the Football Ferns' Group A clash with Switzerland.

That historic occasion reached nearly 900,000 viewers as football fever swept the nation. Indeed, more than a million Kiwis watched the Ferns’ crucial Group A game against Switzerland in Dunedin across Sky Sport and Sky Open (formerly Prime) – the highest viewership recorded in the country during the competition.

However, those viewers were ultimately left disappointed as the co-hosts could only manage a goalless draw to crash out in the group stage for the sixth time in six World Cup appearances.

Still, interest levels remained high in New Zealand for the remainder of the event with the 2.2 million viewing figure surpassing the 1.9 million that watched the Black Ferns win the Women’s Rugby World Cup and the Commonwealth Games (also 1.9 million) last year.

Sky also recorded record viewership numbers on its streaming platforms, Sky Go and Sky Sport Now, during the month-long tournament, which came to a close on Sunday when Spain beat England 1-0 in Sydney to be crowned champions for the first time.