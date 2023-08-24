Football Fern Hannah Wilkinson paints mural to thank NZ for support

Football Fern Hannah Wilkinson has painted a mural celebrating New Zealand’s victory over Norway. The mural is at Auckland United football club in Mount Roskill.

Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson has painted a mural, showing the Football Ferns breaking onto the New Zealand sporting scene, while also thanking Aotearoa NZ for their support.

Wilkinson had already scored goals at two FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments, but she said nothing will ever compare to the feeling of scoring a winner at home in front of a packed crowd.

Eden Park erupted when Wilkinson slotted the ball past goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen from close range to give the Football Ferns a deserved lead against the world No 12 after they went the length of the pitch.

The win over Norway was the Football Ferns first win in a World Cup tournament.

Wilkinson said she designed the 6x4 metre mural as a thank you to the people of Aotearoa for their overwhelming support throughout the campaign.

The opening match was attended by a staggering 42,137 people, making it the largest attendance for a football match played in New Zealand.

“On the 20th of July 2023, we broke a barrier,” she said.

”The nation, and the world, witnessed an exceptional display of the beautiful game at Eden Park. Our potential was finally seen, we earned respect, and young girls and boys were inspired.”

”We crashed through the wall and into the Kiwi sporting scene.”

Although ultimately failing to qualify for the round, losing to the Philippines and drawing with Switzerland, the Ferns took the nation by storm, as Aotearoa rallied behind the team.

Wilkinson said she designed the 6x4 metre mural as a thank you to the people of Aotearoa for their overwhelming support throughout the campaign.

Another large crowd of 32,357 attended the 1-0 loss to the Philippines in Wellington, and 25,947 in their draw against the Swiss.

“The support we’ve received from Aotearoa throughout the tournament has been incredible,” she said.

”It’s such a rewarding experience to give something back to the community, and thank Kiwis for their ongoing support.”

Can she kick it? Stuff reporter Amberleigh Jack takes on Football Fern Hannah Wilkinson in 'penalty shoot-out'.

More than 700,000 fans attended 29 matches in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin over the past four weeks, eclipsing the target of 500,000 ticket sales. That worked out to an average of 24,439 New Zealanders in attendance.

The record for the largest football crowd in New Zealand was broken on three occasions and now stands at 43,217 – 6000 greater than the pre-tournament mark.