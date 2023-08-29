Football Ferns find new homes after FIFA Women's World Cup

Football Fern Claudia Bunge visits Tui Glen School in Stokes Valley to promote the beautiful game ahead of the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Numerous Football Ferns have found new homes after the FIFA Women’s World Cup put them in the shop window for overseas clubs.

Here is a full roundup of all the transfer activity to date.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Claudia Bunge has secured a move to Danish champions HB Koge.

Claudia Bunge

Melbourne Victory to HB Køge (Denmark)

Claudia Bunge has made the jump to Europe after three years with Melbourne Victory, where she won two A-League Women championships.

The 23-year-old centre back has signed with Danish champions HB Køge, where she will reunite with Football Ferns midfielder Daisy Cleverley.

The move has been a longtime coming for Bunge, who has attracted overseas interest after every season she has played with the Victory.

Køge have qualified for this season's UEFA Women's World Champions League, giving Bunge the opportunity to experience club football at the highest level.

“I am extremely happy and excited about my switch to HB Køge,” Bunge said.

“After talking to the coaching staff and Daisy Cleverley, who I know very well and have just been to the World Cup with, I quickly became convinced that HB Køge was the right change for me.

“I will do everything I can to help my teammates and the club and hopefully together we can build on the success that the team has already achieved.”

Grace Jale

Canberra United to Perth Glory

Perth Glory have bolstered their attack by landing New Zealand forward Grace Jale.

Perth will be the third different A-League Women club she has played for after two standout seasons with Wellington Phoenix and Canberra United, where Jale has established herself as a proven goal scorer.

Perth coach Alex Epakis would have assessed Jale in great detail when he worked as an opposition analyst for the Philippines during the World Cup.

The 24-year-old almost snatched a late draw in the Football Ferns’ 1-0 defeat to the Philippines but was denied by a world-class save from Olivia McDaniel.

“We want to be an attacking and aggressive team and she will be key to that,” Epakis said.

“Moreover, she comes to Perth off the back of an historic Women’s World Cup campaign with New Zealand and I know she is primed and focused to come to the club and utilise her experiences from the past few months.

“I really believe in Grace and what she can bring to our team and I know that she will excite our supporters.”

Indiah-Paige Riley

Brisbane Roar to PSV (Netherlands)

After a brief spell back in the A-League Women, the 21-year-old winger has secured a return to Europe, joining famous Dutch club PSV.

Riley has been signed as a replacement for Netherlands rising star Esmee Brugts, who was snapped up by Champions League winners Barcelona after the World Cup.

Riley spent three years at Danish club Fortuna Hjorring before rejoining former club Brisbane so she could be closer to home before the World Cup.

Said Sandra Doreleijers, PSV’s head of women’s football: “Riley is a very skilled player with experience at the highest level.

“In the conversations with her, it was confirmed to us that we are a match. We are confident that she can succeed here.”

Milly Clegg

Wellington Phoenix to Western Sydney Wanderers

In a blow to the Wellington Phoenix, highly-touted teenager Milly Clegg has decided to take her talents elsewhere.

Her move to Western Sydney Wanderers was confirmed ahead of the World Cup, where she was the youngest members of the Football Ferns squad at 17.

Clegg was the Phoenix's top scorer last season with four goals.

She has once again signed an amateur deal to retain her NCAA eligibility.

“As touted by the local media and experts, Milly Clegg is the best centre-forward prospect New Zealand has produced in at least a decade,” Western Sydney coach Kat Smith said.

“It was evident that when given A-league minutes, her presence on the pitch was pivotal and, in most cases, resulted in the ball in the back of the net.

“This notable emergence has caught our eye and can turn the dial on our attacking plights.”

Paige Satchell

Wellington Phoenix to London City Lionesses (England)

After playing for three different clubs in the A-League Women, Satchell has decided to have another crack in Europe, signing with London City Lionesses in the England's second-tier Championship.

The speedster did not have the impact she would have liked at the Phoenix last season, scoring just the one goal.

She will link up with England-born New Zealand international Grace Neville at London City.

“Paige is a very exciting addition for the club. She will add to our depth of international talent and comes into the squad after a significant period with the Football Ferns at the World Cup,” assistant coach Nicola Williams said.

“Her pace and ability to get past players on the wing will add an x-factor to our team.”

Rebekah Stott

Brighton and Hove Albion (England) to Melbourne City

The Football Ferns centre back has returned “home” to Melbourne City – a club where she has legend status after amassing more than 100 appearances and winning four A-League Women championships.

Incredibly, this will be Stott’s fifth different stint at Melbourne City.

“Rebekah is an incredible player and a fantastic human being. She’s had her share of challenges in her career, and it says a lot about her resilience that she has continued to perform at the highest levels as a professional,” said Melbourne City' director of football Michael Petrillo.

“She is a club legend at City and will bring leadership, passion and professionalism to the dressing room. She also leads by example on the pitch and is an inspirational mentor for the younger players.”

Olivia Chance

Celtic (Scotland) to free agent

Olivia Chance’s future is up in the air after she announced her departure from Scottish Cup winners Celtic.

The 29-year-old midfielder suffered a serious-looking knee injury in April and while she made it back for the World Cup, she has kept details of the injury close to her chests and hinted at needing surgery to full recover.

“It’s an injury that won’t get better unless you do something big about it and that’s for me now to think about,” Chance said.

“Do I want to continue playing or do I want to make the decision where I don’t think it’s good enough and I have to go through lengthy rehab? That’s not something I really want to do.”