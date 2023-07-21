How NZ Dresses: Fans at the opening match of the FIFA Women's World Cup

Fans at the opening match of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Comfort, weather conditions and team allegiance guided the outfit choices of fans at Eden Park on Thursday evening where the much anticipated FIFA Women's World Cup got underway.

Not even the looming threat of rain could dampen the enthusiasm of the crowd gathered to watch what would be a historic Football Ferns win.

Instead, fans from near and far rugged up and showed up to support their favourite teams, and the sport in general.

Stuff Style reporter Tyson Beckett headed to the stadium to find out who the crowds were supporting, and what they were wearing.

Ruth

How would you describe your personal style?

Colourful, comfy and athletic?

Your uniform meets all those requirements, are you happy with it?

I love it. Yeah, they're really nice.

Why did you want to volunteer?

Just to get involved. I'm an international student from Canada and I thought this would be a great opportunity. I just like sports in general, so I like volunteering at big events like this.

Cass and Erica

How excited are you for the tournament?

Erica:We've been looking forward to this all month. We've literally been counting on the days. It's been really exciting, and we're so excited to be at the first game.

Cass: We've just been raving on about how important it is for women's sport...We think it's great to have the representation in New Zealand.

Do you have tickets for other games as well?

Erica: We do have tickets for other ones. We've already got our semifinal tickets.we don't care who it is. We just want to be there.

Will you just be supporting the Football Ferns?

Cass: Obviously we're representing the home team. We're excited to see Norway as well. There's a few Barcelona players in that squad as well.

Can you describe your personal style in three words?

Erica: Black and white.

Andy and Julie

Have you come from far to see the games?

Andy: We’re from Arizona.

Are you both longtime football fans?

Julie: My husband is. I am not really, but I just come with him.

How are you finding the weather?

Andy: It's a challenge we're not used to, but we're doing OK right now.

Julie: We got three tiers of clothing on.

I like your coordinating blues, how did you choose what to wear today?

Julie: We want to keep warm.

Andy: It's gonna rain around eight o'clock until tomorrow. But we will do the best. We come so far. We're here for a purpose.

Am I right in assuming that you'll be supporting the Americans?

Julie: We support New Zealand today.

Karene

What brings you here today?

I’m from Mexico, I arrived two months ago. I have a working holiday visa.

Are you a long-time football fan?

Yeah, I love the football soccer in Mexico, but I think woman are very, very good in comparison with the men's. It's better.

What makes it better?

I think the woman are strong, more stronger in comparison with the men. I want all the world to give it more attention.

What team are you going to support?

New Zealand!

I love your outfit, How did you choose what to wear today?

I have a Mexican flag, and then I thought it's gonna go with my shoes.

And your red lips!

Yes. Thank you.

Eliza and Jenny

Who are you supporting this World Cup?

Jenny: Of course, New Zealand.

Why did you want to come here today?

Eliza: It’s the first time it’s in New Zealand. So we need to come to support it!

Jenny: Both of us played football when we were young, in the university. We feel so excited about it.

Can you tell me about how you chose what to wear today?

Eliza:We chose comfort and style.

Jenny: And a little bit of pink. And then we are thinking about buying a New Zealand flag.

Gaure

Are you a long time football fan?

Supremely long time, since 2008? Since I was 16.

Who are you most excited about seeing during the World Cup?

I'm a New Zealander, so I definitely want to watch the Football Ferns. I play a lot of FIFA, so Megan Rapinoe too. I like the colourful hair.

You’re dressed very smartly today, are you meeting friends?

Thank you very much. I'm just coming from work.I asked a couple of friends, but they were such slackers they didn't want to come to a worldwide phenomenon. I tried to persuade them that this is probably the biggest thing that New Zealand is seeing in this decade.