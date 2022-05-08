Duck hunters pick up 'really good' harvests on Opening Day

Brothers Cole and Jack Geddes-Ward and their mate Callum Sutherland were up before the sun for Opening Day of the duck hunting season.

The first Saturday in May is a special one for the Geddes-Ward family.

Dad Leonard Ward and his sons Jack and Cold Geddes-Ward are up before the sun to settle into their mai mai on the farm at Morton Mains, just outside Invercargill.

The “boys” have kitted the hut out with running water, power and barbecues, and dad will take on kitchen duties, cooking a fry up while his sons take their places beside the pond.

It's Opening Day of the game bird hunting season and the three are enjoying the bonding time – just as they have done for years before.

Ward and his sons were among the roughly 50,000 hunters who turned out around the country for opening day.

"They've been coming along since they could keep up with Dad in the paddocks,” Ward said of his sons who are now 22 and 18.

He liked that it taught them responsibility, he said.

Ward's not much of shooter these days, but he goes along to cook for the boys whose mate Callum Sutherland has also been shooting with them for years.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Brothers Cole and Jack Geddes-Ward and their mate Callum Sutherland had a good first day of the duck hunting season, with all three harvesting their limits.

Usually, they would be joined by friends from as far as Christchurch, but "some of the guys caught Covid," Ward said.

Nevertheless, they had a great day with all the young men harvesting their limits, he said.

Southland Fish and Game field officer Cohen Stewart said it was great to see families hunting together, adding that he had seen one pond with three generations of hunters on Saturday morning.

“A good 50% of the mai mai that we visited had families out hunting together,” he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Jack Geddes-Ward and his brother Cole have kitted out the mai mai on their family farm so it's hooked up to power and running water.

Weather wise, Stewart said low cloud cover with some rain had created perfect duck hunting weather.

“This is what all hunters hope for on opening weekend,” he said, and harvests were “really good”.

It had also been a good year in terms of compliance, Stewart said, with his team finding only one hunter without a licence on Saturday.

A police spokesperson also confirmed that they had dealt with no hunting-related incidents over the weekend.

The game bird hunting season runs until July 10 and Stewart encouraged hunters to make the most of the season, saying there would be plenty of good hunting opportunities throughout the period.