New Zealand football star Sarpreet Singh adjusting to life as a Bayern Munich player

Robert Lewandowski, one of the world's most lethal strikers, could not believe what he was hearing.

Sarpreet Singh was planning to travel all the way from Munich to Auckland to visit family during the Bundesliga's Christmas break before linking up with the team at a training camp in the Middle East.

Really? Lewandowski said.

AP Sarpreet Singh was part of the starting lineup when Bayern played Tottenham in pre-season.

The Bayern Munich megastar, who has scored an astonishing 25 goals in 23 league appearances this season, was heading home to Poland himself but scoffed at the idea of flying 30 hours to New Zealand in such a short window.

"We were having dinner and I was sitting next to Lewandowski, and this was just before Christmas," Singh said.

"We were just talking about how he's going back home to Poland and I think [Philippe] Coutinho was going back to Brazil, but they were all laughing at me because there's no way you're going 30 hours to go back home.

"But I said I've got to do this every time and I used to do it in economy as well. They were all laughing at me because it's such a long distance."

Conversing with football royalty is now the norm for the young Aucklander after joining German giants Bayern in a dream transfer from Wellington Phoenix last year.

But although he still plays with Bayern on FIFA 20, Singh is quickly coming to terms with his status as a Bundesliga player, having made his competitive debut in a 6-1 thumping of Werder Bremen.

He was mobbed at a shopping centre when he came back for Christmas, the 21-year-old unable to go five minutes without being stopped by someone wanting a photograph or an insight into playing for one of the world's biggest clubs.

GETTY IMAGES Robert Lewandowski is one of the many big name stars Saprreet Singh has been learning from.

"It has turned up a notch I guess," he said. "There have been more people recognise me and that's very humbling and I get a good feeling from this and it drives me. Now I want to try and inspire all the kids that are coming through and try and set a good example for everyone in New Zealand football to follow.

"These sorts of moments give me a lot of appreciation and at the time determination to try and keep on going and to try and make more great moments for everyone to be proud of."

But Singh is hungry for more. Although the Bundesliga has been temporarily suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic, he is working hard behind the scenes, learning everything he can from his superstar team-mates in the hope of becoming a more regular fixture in the first team.

"I'm in an environment where I'm with literally the best players in the world. I try to take everything in and I'm always learning and trying to get better. That's what I've done and I couldn't be happier with how I've gone so far, but at the same time there's goals that I want to achieve and places I want to get to."