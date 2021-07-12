Italy's victory 'for the people we lost': Wellington's Italian community elated at Euro Cup win

The Italian community’s central city hub was packed, lines of chairs filled and rows of spectators standing behind. When England missed its final goal, the room erupted.

For many of the group gathered in Club Garibaldi, bedecked in red, white and green, Italy’s Euro Cup final win meant more than just victory on the field.

Covid-19 hit Italy hard, and those overseas were not immune to the worry and heartbreak it left in its wake.

Antonella Sarti, a senior tutor at language school Circolo Italiano which shared the building, said the atmosphere in the room felt just like it did back home – “the same excitement, the thrill”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff There were cheers of excitement as Italy’s fans at Club Garibaldi realised the cup was ‘coming to Rome.’

She’d lived in Wellington for the past five years, and having been awake since 6.30am, she clutched a cup of filter coffee like a lifeline.

It was great to see such a turnout, she said – “young people, children, first-generation, second-generation, third-generation migrants, people born here and people who have just moved here”.

For the first half of the game the atmosphere was sombre. Tension ran like a current under the carpet, and worried eyes always found their way back to the television screen, even during half-time.

Peter Elenio had been coming to Club Garibaldi since he was a boy, but this was likely to be the last Euro final he watched in this building – the club had sold the building.

Italy had made it to the final on a number of occasions, and Elenio had been there for them all. “In 2000 we lost to France, up here, in this exact building. We had that game right until the very end.”

Uncertain till the very last kick whether this game would go the same way, two tables loaded with food went some way towards settling the stomach. Croissants, cereal, salami, cheese, and bottomless coffee were consumed in abundance.

“And we don’t have to pay, which is the Italian dream,” Elenio laughed.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Rosanna Quatela jumped for joy when Italy won the final.

Club president Linda de Gregoria said more than 100 people had turned up, many she’d never met, as this was a joint event with the Italian Embassy.

And to their credit, it had all been organised at the last minute, the club only deciding to hold a gathering on Thursday.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Antonella Sarti (left), said being in the room was like being back home. Pictured with Lea Costa and Michael Costa

There were a couple of teething problems. The first goal – England’s – wasn’t watched in real time. The room didn’t realise they’d been watching a delayed feed until someone checked the score, and it was showing a goal they hadn’t yet seen.

While the majority of the room were sports fans through and through, there were some who might not have seen a game in their lives. “Even if you’re not a sports fan, you get caught up in it,” de Gregoria said.

Jeanette Toscano-Page, a past president of the club, grew up in Island Bay with four older brothers.

The Italian boys used to play soccer, as it was known in those days, and the local Kiwi boys, rugby players through and through, used to make fun of them.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The crowd waited anxiously before the win, with the final being decided in a nail-biting penalty kick-out.

It used to be a game for sissies. “And look at us now!”

When England’s final penalty was saved, the crowd erupted. Everyone jumped out of their seats, and a small earthquake of jubilation shook the room.

How was everyone feeling? Antonella Sarti, shaking and grinning, summed it up. “Better.”

After more than a year of guilt and loss and worry, here was something to celebrate.

Minutes later, with the shock of victory still alive on her face, she said; “This is for all the people who couldn’t make it. For all the people we lost last year.”