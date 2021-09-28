Steven Taylor might have played on with longer-term Wellington Phoenix contract

Wellington Phoenix captain Steven Taylor has retired from professional football, eight weeks out from the new season.

Wellington Phoenix’s refusal to offer captain Steven Taylor a two-year deal at the end of the last A-League season played a part in his decision to walk away from the game completely.

Taylor made the shock announcement that he was retiring effective immediately on Monday, closing the book on a storied professional football career that spanned 18 years and saw him play close to 200 games in the Premier League for his boyhood club Newcastle United before heading to Wellington.

There were two main factors at the heart of the 35-year-old’s decision to retire less than eight weeks out from the upcoming season, and just three days after being appointed captain by coach Ufuk Talay.

Although Taylor felt he was capable of playing on for a couple more years, he was not willing to spend another season in Australia, with the current border restrictions forcing the Phoenix to base themselves in New South Wales until at least January.

Taylor had already experienced six different quarantines since the Covid-19 pandemic started and was largely confined to his hotel room during an unhappy stint with Indian Super League strugglers Odisha.

“If we were based in Wellington, 100 per cent it would be a no-brainer [to stay]. That’s why I signed here and I think everyone understands that,” Taylor said.

“My team-mates understand that. They know how much I love playing in front of the Yellow Fever.

“Playing at Sky Stadium, that’s why I’m a professional footballer, for that atmosphere. It’s disappointing that I can’t do that.”

Secondly, Taylor said he was “hurt” by the club’s unwillingness to offer him a multi-year deal at the end of last season despite returning from India to help the Phoenix amass a club record 11-game unbeaten streak.

After coming out in the media and saying he did not have a contract offer on the table for the following season, Taylor eventually signed a new one-year extension prior to their final game against Macarthur.

However, he felt disrespected following a comment from a club official during the negotiations, implying they wanted to see how his body would cope with another season before offering him a longer deal.

Taylor said he took pride in his supreme fitness levels and high work rate, and believed he had earned a two-year deal with his performances alongside New Zealand international Tim Payne at centre-back.

“I would have played for cheaper if they offered me the years,” Taylor said. “I said ‘give me two years’ after we played in Wellington, in front of a massive crowd. I was bigging the crowd up, it was unbelievable.

“These were the honest words, ‘there’s a one-year contract for you and we’ll see how your body copes with it this year,’ and that’s what hurt me the most.

“I’m being brutally honest here, that there done it. The one-year contract and someone telling me we’ll see how your body copes with it. I was like ‘wow.’ I want to play longer but the Phoenix kind of restricted that.”

The Phoenix put out a statement thanking Taylor for his contribution to the club over the past two and a half seasons but declined to make anyone available for an interview to discuss his sudden retirement.

“We’re disappointed that we’re losing a great human being first, and then also a great footballer; his impact at Wellington Phoenix has been immense and he will be dearly missed by everybody,” Talay said.

“At the end of the day we wish him the best with his future endeavours and thank him for his contributions.”

Taylor played 61 games for the Phoenix. He said his only regret was that his parents were not there to watch his final outing on the football field, which was a pre-season hit-out against Miramar Rangers.