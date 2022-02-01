All Whites star Liberato Cacace seals dream move to Empoli in Italy's Serie A

Liberato Cacace is set to become the first New Zealand man to play in Italy’s famed Serie A football competition after joining Empoli on loan from Belgian Pro League club Sint-Truiden.

The 21-year-old left-back was one of two All Whites to secure moves within Europe on transfer deadline day.

Cacace will fulfil his boyhood dream of playing in Italy’s top-flight, while his All Whites team-mate Joe Bell has been sold to reigning Danish Superliga champions Brøndby for a reported $2.5 million after starring for Norwegian Eliteserien club Viking.

Cacace and Bell have both developed into key figures for the All Whites after graduating through the age grades, representing New Zealand at under-17, under-20 and under-23 level.

Cacace, who is of Italian descent and grew up supporting the Italian men's national team, burst onto the scene with hometown club Wellington Phoenix as a teenager.

He made the move to Europe in 2020, signing with Sint-Truiden after establishing himself as one of the most exciting young players in the A-League Men.

Empoli are currently sitting 12th in the 20-team competition after 23 games. They will have an obligation to sign Cacace permanently if they survive relegation at the end of the season.

All Whites midfielder Matthew Garbett is currently on the books of Torino but is yet to make his first team debut, while Football Ferns striker Katie Rood spent a season in the Serie A Women’s team Juventus in 2017-18.

ISA EBRAHIM/PHOTOSPORT Joe Bell has joined defending Danish champions Brondby.

The Christchurch-raised Bell is also a product of the Wellington Phoenix Football Academy but unlike Cacace he never played in the A-League Men.

The 22-year-old midfielder signed his first professional contract with Viking in 2020 after excelling for the University of Virginia in the United States.

He made 58 appearances in Norway’s top-tier competition and helped the club secure a third-place finish last season, their highest finish since 2007.

Although Bell’s move to Brøndby will see him take a smaller jump than Cacace, who will be playing in one of Europe’s top-five leagues, it is still a career progression for a player widely-regarded as a future All Whites captain.

Brøndby won the Danish Superliga last season, qualifying the club for the Champions League playoff rounds.

They currently sit in third place after 17 games and remain in contention to defend their league title.

Bell has signed a four-year contract.

“Brøndby IF is an incredibly exciting opportunity for me and after a couple of years in Viking FK, I feel ready to take the next step,” Bell said.

“I have learned a lot in my time in Viking FK and would like to thank everyone in the club for my time in the club.”

Bell is currently in camp with the All Whites in the United Arab Emirates.

He missed their 3-1 defeat to Jordan on Saturday due to a calf injury but is back in the frame to play Uzbekistan in Dubai on Wednesday.

There has been plenty of movement in the January transfer window.

As well as Chris Wood’s high-profile switch from Premier League relegation rivals Burnley to Newcastle United some other notable moves involving New Zealand players included Alex Greive signing for St Mirren in Scotland, Michael Woud for Kyoto Sanga in Japan, Ali Riley for Angel City in the United States, Katie Bowen for North Carolina Courage, and Victoria Esson for SC Sand in Germany.