SFO issues arrest warrant for one of two ex-OFC staff facing fraud charges

The OFC Home of Football project in east Auckland has been mired in controversy.

The Serious Fraud Office says it has filed charges against two former employees of Fifa's Oceania Football Confederation in relation to a controversial Auckland football project.

Following a hearing in the Auckland District Court on Wednesday an arrest warrant was issued for one of the defendants who is believed to be living overseas, the Serious Fraud Office said in a statement on Monday.

The second defendant is scheduled to make their first appearance on March 4, it said.

The charges included conspiracy to commit an offence, namely obtaining by deception, money laundering, and causing loss by deception, it said.

READ MORE:

* The Serious Fraud Office takes months on big political decisions. Here's why.



The charges, filed late last year, relate to the construction and delivery of the confederation’s (OFC) Home of Football complex in east Auckland, it said.

“As one of the defendants has signalled an intention to apply for name suppression the SFO will not be making any further comment until name suppression issues have been resolved,” the statement said.

The Home of Football project, funded by Fifa and its Pacific football organisation, the OFC, went millions of dollars over budget and faced long delays.

The charges come roughly two years after the SFO confirmed it had launched an inquiry into former employees of the OFC.

The OFC had its funding from Fifa frozen in 2018 after an audit into the Home of Football revealed "potential irregularities".

The project, conceived by the confederation around 2012, involved the construction of a football facility at Ngahue Reserve, consisting of two Fifa-standard football pitches with spectator stand and facilities, an office building and indoor futsal complex.