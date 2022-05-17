Sarpreet Singh's absence confirmed as All Whites squad named for World Cup playoff

Danny Hay was excited looking forward to the All Whites' World Cup playoff against Costa Rica.

The All Whites will be without their most creative player as they begin assembling in the south of Spain next week ahead of their World Cup playoff against Costa Rica.

And they will be hoping the seemingly minor injury that kept Chris Wood out of Newcastle United’s English Premier League match on Tuesday doesn’t develop into something more serious.

Sarpreet Singh was officially ruled out on Tuesday when coach Danny Hay announced a 26-strong squad at Eden Park in Auckland.

ANDREW CORNAGA/Photosport All Whites coach Danny Hay announced a 26-strong squad on Tuesday ahead of his side's World Cup playoff against Costa Rica in Qatar in June.

The attacking midfielder has been afflicted by osteitis pubis – inflammation of the pubic bone – and his absence came as no surprise.

He hasn’t played since the start of April and is entering the final year of his contract with German superclub Bayern Munich, who he joined in 2019.

Hay said the decision had been made by Singh and the team’s medical staff and that he was “looking at it long term”.

“He’s got a big decision to make and probably a big move to make very shortly.

“So the reality is if he comes away with us, and we try and force him to play, or he tries to force himself to play, and something goes wrong, then he probably sets himself back significantly.

“If we do make the World Cup, it really could put that in jeopardy, so it just wasn't worth it.”

With Singh joining fellow midfielder Ryan Thomas in being ruled out, the All Whites will be without two of their best players for the showdown with Costa Rica, who are ranked 70 places higher in the world in the Fifa rankings.

That match is four weeks away on June 14 [June 15 NZ time] in Qatar, where the World Cup will be held later this year, and the All Whites’ preparations will ramp up from next week as players start going into camp in Marbella.

ISA EBRAHIM/Photosport Sarpreet Singh playing for the All Whites against Curacao last year.

There was a fresh injury scare just as the squad announcement was taking place, when Wood was absent as Newcastle United beat Arsenal in their penultimate match of the English Premier League season.

Hay said he had talked to Wood recently and that he had “tweaked his Achilles slightly,” but “doesn't think it's going to be a long-term injury”. He said he was “not disappointed” to see him missing Newcastle’s match with the bigger picture in mind.

It was reported after that match that Wood had been ruled out with a hip injury, but he was said to be a chance to play Newcastle’s final match of the season this weekend and while there didn’t appear to be any major concern, Hay and his staff will be monitoring the situation closely.

All but two of the 26 players called up were involved as the All Whites won the Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament in Qatar in March to book their place in June’s one-off playoff.

Senior players Marco Rojas and Michael Boxall have returned after missing the qualifiers largely due to the timing of them – they started outside the Fifa window where clubs must release players – making this the most experienced squad Hay has selected during his three-year tenure.

He pointed to forwards Andre de Jong and Elliot Collier as two players who had been tough omissions, with Logan Rogerson and Ben Waine – two of 11 players aged 23 or under – getting the nod to round out a long list of forward options.

Hay also explained the decision to go with uncapped Matthew Gould as a third goalkeeper behind Oli Sail and Stefan Marinovic instead of Michael Woud, who started an All Whites match as recently as January.

“The No 3 goalkeeper is quite a unique position. I spoke to Michael for an hour last night. He fully understands that he's not a No 3 – he'd class himself as a No 1 or even a No 2.

“The No 3 needs to be a really selfless individual. They need to be at times a bit of cannon fodder, if somebody like Chris Wood wants to do a little bit of finishing. They've got to be a major supporter of the other two goalkeepers as well. And they need to be top quality as well, because they need to be putting the other two under a bit of pressure.

“I think Matt Gould encapsulates all those qualities, so he's the perfect person to have in there.

“Michael has got a massive future – he knows that and I know that. Yes, he's had some moments, some public moments, that he's got over, and I think if you look at the Olympics and the way he performed after having that little bit of a setback against Honduras, I think we all know that he's going to be world-class.”

Hay was set to leave for Europe on Wednesday, first heading to Denmark where he plans to see some of his players in action for their clubs this weekend, then to Spain.

Captain Winston Reid, currently without a club, will be among the first players to arrive – a group that will include the four players selected from the Wellington Phoenix, after their elimination from the A-League Men finals series at the weekend.

Tom Kirkwood/Photosport All Whites captain Winston Reid (right) will be among the first group of players to assemble in camp in Spain next week.

Tuesday, May 31, has been earmarked as the day the full squad will have their first proper training session together, after the international window opens the day before, but Hay said the sessions leading up to that would serve an important purpose.

“I look at the work that we did ahead of the Olympics at Saint Kentigern College – that was huge in terms of setting the tone around how we train and how we approach things, the mental approach, so I think that time is going to be massive for us.”

The All Whites will shift from Marbella to Barcelona in the first week of June to play Peru in a friendly at La Liga club Espanyol’s RCDE Stadium on June 5 [June 6 NZ time].

They will then fly to Doha, arriving in Qatar at roughly the same time as their playoff opponents, who have matches against Panama and Martinique beforehand.

A second warm-up friendly has been pencilled in for June 9 [June 10 NZ time], but Hay said it was still yet to be confirmed. There have been reports of Iran as a potential opponent for a match that would likely be used to give players in the wider squad a run.

Hay will have to cut his squad down from 26 to 23 for the match against Costa Rica, where a US$10.5 million [NZZ$16.6 million] windfall will be at stake.

With two players already ruled out for reasons beyond his control, he’ll be hoping the decision of whom to omit isn’t one that’s made for him.

All Whites – warm-up match and World Cup playoff

Squad

Goalkeepers: Matthew Gould, Stefan Marinovic, Oli Sail

Defenders: Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Francis de Vries, Dane Ingham, Niko Kirwan, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Winston Reid, Tommy Smith, Bill Tuiloma

Midfielders: Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Elijah Just, Clayton Lewis, Marco Rojas, Marko Stamenic

Forwards: Kosta Barbarouses, Joey Champness, Alex Greive, Callum McCowatt, Logan Rogerson, Ben Waine, Chris Wood

Fixtures (NZ time)

Monday, June 6, 3.30am: v Peru; RCDE Stadium, Barcelona, Spain

Wednesday, June 14, 6am: v Costa Rica; Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Doha, Qatar