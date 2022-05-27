Right back the spot up for grabs as All Whites' World Cup playoff preparations ramp up

Tim Payne is one of three players in the mix to start at right back for the All Whites in their World Cup qualifying playoff against Costa Rica.

All Whites coach Danny Hay says right back is the position most up for grabs as he considers his starting XI for the World Cup qualifying playoff against Costa Rica next month.

Before flying out to Spain, where the national men’s football team began their preparations this week, Hay felt he had “some real clarity” as to the makeup of his side for the US$10.5 million [NZ$16 million] match in Qatar on June 14 [June 15 NZ time].

He is yet to tip his hand regarding the identity of his first-choice goalkeeper, with Oli Sail and the man he displaced at the Wellington Phoenix, Stefan Marinovic, the two contenders in the running, though he said he was leaning towards one of them.

OFC Football Danny Hay was excited looking forward to the All Whites' World Cup playoff against Costa Rica.

There is also a degree of mystery as to who will join Winston Reid and Bill Tuiloma in a centre back trio, if that is how the All Whites set up, and who will play in midfield, alongside Joe Bell, and up front, alongside Chris Wood.

But the position where there is a genuine contest underway is right back – an area of the pitch that has troubled the last four All Whites coaches.

‘Nobody has really put their hand up’

Thirteen different players have started there across the national team’s 48 competitive matches since the start of qualifying for the 2010 World Cup, including the three in camp at present – Tim Payne, Niko Kirwan, and Dane Ingham.

Hay said right back was “definitely one position that is very open, hence why we’ve brought three”.

At the Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament in March, Ingham played in the All Whites’ opener before returning to Australia, where he plays in A-League Men for the Newcastle Jets. Payne and Kirwan then split playing time evenly in the other four matches.

Payne probably has the inside running, though he has only played right back sparingly during his last two seasons of club football with the Wellington Phoenix, as injuries have led to him playing mostly as a centre back.

Hay said it was “one area where there’s not 100% clarity” and that performances in camp and in the All Whites’ two warm-up friendlies, against Peru and Oman, would matter a great deal.

“Nobody has really put their hand up and said, ‘This is mine and you've got to come and take it off me.’

“That's a position that's up for grabs for all three of them and that's going to be determined by how well they come into a camp, and how well they approach the opportunities that they are afforded.”

Isa Ebrahim/Photosport Niko Kirwan celebrates his goal for the All Whites.

‘I'm leaning towards one player’

Sail and Marinovic also split playing time evenly at the Oceania qualifiers, with Sail starting the first two matches before returning to the Phoenix and Marinovic starting the semifinal and final. They played in that order due to the awkward timing of the tournament around the window where players have to be released by their clubs, so nothing can be read into the fact that Marinovic featured in the knockout stages.

“In my mind at this stage, I'm leaning towards one player, but that said, it's going to come down to how they train and then how they play in the games,” Hay said.

“I'm so lucky, and the players themselves are so lucky, that we've got somebody who is as experienced as [goalkeeping coach and former Celtic player] Jonathan Gould in the setup.

“When you look at the level that he's operated at, not just as a player, but as a coach over multiple years, he provides some incredible insights into how the goalkeepers in particular are holding up in terms of their mental approach and their confidence levels, and he's a big person that I will lean on in terms of helping me make that decision.”

Choosing a system

Beyond those two positions, Hay’s choices will be influenced by how he decides to set the All Whites up for their biggest match in five years – a winner-takes-all shot at making it to the World Cup for a third time, after 1982 and 2010.

He has said he wants to be unpredictable and that has certainly been the case so far, with four different starting formations used in the nine All Whites matches since October.

The first decision will be whether to play with two centre backs or three. If it’s the former, there will then be a choice between playing with a midfield trio and a front three, or a midfield diamond and a front two. If it’s the latter, it will be a choice between a midfield trio and a front two, or a midfield pair and a front three.

Costa Rica have played with a back three in their last four matches and made it to the playoff on the back of a seven-match unbeaten run where they typically conceded possession and looked to strike on the counter and at set pieces.

If the expectation is they’ll adopt a similar approach in Qatar, matching their setup would make a great deal of sense. The All Whites started with a back three in three of their five Oceania qualifiers, so they have plenty of recent experience playing that way.

ISA EBRAHIM/PHOTOSPORT Joe Bell is one of several players locked in to start the All Whites’ World Cup playoff against Costa Rica.

Questions further forward

Either way, the names Bell, Reid, Tuiloma and Wood, as already mentioned, can almost certainly be written down in pen. Liberato Cacace will join them at left back and Marko Stamenic should have a place in midfield, whether alongside Bell in a duo or ahead of him in a trio.

There’s a slight question there, however, as Stamenic and Clayton Lewis have only been available at the same time for one of the All Whites’ matches since October – the loss to Jordan in January, where they both played 90 minutes with Bell out injured.

The question marks in goal and at right back have been covered, which leaves three other positions to be filled.

In a back three, one would be the third centre back. Nando Pijnaker started ahead of Tommy Smith alongside Reid and Tuiloma in the Oceania semifinal – the toughest match Hay’s All Whites have had to date – and is probably the better passer and more agile, but lacks his fellow defender’s experience. Michael Boxall would be the other option, but the benefits of having a left-footer on the left are set to hamper his chances.

Further forward, a midfield diamond can probably be ruled out, with Sarpreet Singh absent injured and unavailable to play at its tip, which means the final positions to be filled would be a midfielder and a forward, two forwards, or if Hay went with two centre backs, a midfielder and two forwards.

Lewis and Matt Garbett would be out-and-out midfield options, as would Elijah Just, Callum McCowatt, and Marco Rojas, who could all also play in a front three.

If Wood was to have a single partner, Alex Greive stands out as the likely option, having made every post a winner during his first half-season in professional football in Scotland. He would also be a leading contender to start in a front three, an area where Hay can also call on Kosta Barbarouses, Joey Champness, Logan Rogerson and Ben Waine.

The flexibility and creativity of Just and Rojas is likely to boost their chances, but this is an area where performances in training and against Peru and Oman could have a big a say.

Peru pressure cooker

Hay is set to keep his thinking largely under wraps until the All Whites play Peru on June 5 [June 6 NZ time] – a match that should be relatively intense, even if it is a friendly, with both teams preparing for World Cup playoffs – but said he already had “real clarity” around his plans.

“We've seen some things in the way that Costa Rica play which we can exploit, and I think there are certain players inside our squad that can be particularly valuable in terms of being able to do that.

“I'm fairly clear in my own mind, but we still have to keep a level of openness because we just don't know how players are going to turn up to camp. We know that the mentality is going to be good, but pressure does different things to different people, and we're going to see that against Peru.”

The second game the All Whites have secured, against Oman, is set to largely be a chance for those who don't feature against Peru to have a run and make a late bid to feature in the playoff.

“If somebody's in incredible form, then we're certainly not going to overlook them,” Hay said.

“The players know that they're going to have an opportunity leading into Costa Rica, to put their hand up and to put their best foot forward, and we'll ultimately try and put the best XI that we can out on the pitch.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The All Whites lost to Peru in an intercontinental playoff for a place at the 2018 World Cup. They will meet the South American nation in a friendly ahead of their playoff for a place at this year’s event.

All Whites – warm-up matches and World Cup playoff

Squad

Goalkeepers: Matthew Gould, Stefan Marinovic, Oli Sail

Defenders: Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Francis de Vries, Dane Ingham, Niko Kirwan, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Winston Reid, Tommy Smith, Bill Tuiloma

Midfielders: Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Elijah Just, Clayton Lewis, Marco Rojas, Marko Stamenic

Forwards: Kosta Barbarouses, Joey Champness, Alex Greive, Callum McCowatt, Logan Rogerson, Ben Waine, Chris Wood

Fixtures (NZ time)

Monday, June 6, 3.30am: v Peru; RCDE Stadium, Barcelona, Spain

Friday, June 10, TBC: v Oman; TBC, Doha, Qatar (behind closed doors, untelevised)

Wednesday, June 14, 6am: v Costa Rica; Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Doha, Qatar