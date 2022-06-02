'Pathetic' punishments after 14-year-old referee abused by coach and had shirt grabbed by player

Mainland Football held an investigation after a 14-year-old referee faced abuse and had his shirt grabbed.

He was the poster boy for a national campaign to end aggression towards football referees but Zack Killick has become the latest victim of touchline abuse, being yelled at by a coach and having his shirt grabbed by a player.

The 14-year-old was the assistant referee (traditionally called a linesman) at a Women’s Premier League match in Christchurch on April 30.

It was well into stoppage time and Cashmere Technical were trailing Coastal Spirit 3-2. With the final whistle about to be blown, Coastal scored a fourth goal, winning the game.

But Cashmere thought there had been a foul and the goal should have been disallowed. Cashmere’s assistant coach Duncan Reed “loudly remonstrated”.

“You’re not a puppet,” he yelled at Killick, unhappy that he had not informed the referee about the alleged foul.

Player Devon Smith then got off the bench and approached Killick.

She reiterated that Killick should have told the referee about the incident before grabbing the teenager’s shirt.

“I tried to walk away but she was still pulling my shirt and only stopped when my dad Mike arrived and told both Duncan and the woman to stop yelling at me and to leave me alone,” Killick wrote in his incident report.

“Given this is the start of my second year of refereeing and the first time I have experienced such a bad situation, I did not know what to do at the time.”

The incident was investigated by Mainland Football, one of six regional federations that manage football in New Zealand.

“Sideline abuse towards referees discourages the participation of referees of any age, but especially in the case of young referees,” the disciplinary committee said.

The investigation found Reed had committed dissent, and he received a one-match suspension.

Smith’s behaviour was deemed unsporting. She was initially given a four-match suspension, but the hearing said it should be reduced to two games in light of her clean disciplinary record and cooperation. If there were any other incidents during the 2022 season, the other two match suspensions could be reinstated.

One referee, who asked not to be named, described the punishments as “pathetic”.

“This is how seriously Mainland Football wants to treat referee abuse,” they said.

“Many of our referees are pretty furious about it.”

Martin Field Dodgson, chief executive of Mainland Football, said he could not comment on the incident.

“There are questions here that specifically relate to a matter that still has an active window through our judiciary process,” he said.

Julyan Falloon, chief executive of Sport Canterbury, said the behaviour of the Cashmere Technical coach and player was “totally inappropriate”.

“Recruitment of coaches, officials and volunteers, in whatever aspect of sport, is becoming more and more challenging,” he said.

Football South/Supplied New Zealand Football launched its Green Shirt Respect campaign in 2021 to address the issue of dissent and abuse directed at new referees.

“The way our community treats volunteers is very important in terms of either driving people away from giving their time or recruiting and retaining them.”

The incident is the type of behavior New Zealand Football and the New Zealand Football Foundation are trying to stamp out.

In May 2021 they launched the Green Shirt Respect Campaign to “address the issue of dissent and abuse directed at new referees”.

Younger and less experienced referees were issued with a green shirt to indicate they were new and to encourage players, coaches and supporters “to give them the space and opportunity to learn”.

Killick was featured on television and social media as one of a newly qualified referees who was wearing the shirt.

There is a shortage of football referees across New Zealand. According to Mainland’s website there are no age requirements, with referees in “their early teens to their 70s”.

The Killick family are well known in New Zealand football. Zack’s dad Mike is a referee and his grandad Jack was a referee for 40 years.

In 2021, Zack Killick was named Most Promising First Year Youth Referee at the Mainland Football awards.

In 2014, when he was 6, he appeared in a Mainland Football advertising feature and dubbed a “future star”. He wore the Argentina football jersey, like his favourite player Lionel Messi.

Mike Killick said he was not able to discuss the matter at this time.

