Cheat Sheet: All Whites' World Cup qualifying playoff against Costa Rica

Coach Danny Hay and Winston Reid spoke on the eve of the All Whites showdown with Costa Rica

The All Whites are one win away from securing a place at the Fifa World Cup for the third time in their 100-year history.

New Zealand’s national men’s football team plays Costa Rica in a one-off playoff in Doha, Qatar at 6am on Wednesday [NZ time], with live coverage here on Stuff.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The All Whites huddle ahead of the first leg of their last World Cup playoff, against Peru in 2017. This week they face Costa Rica as they look to qualify for the third time.

Why is this a big deal?

A total of 206 countries put their hands up for a place at the World Cup when qualifying started in June 2019, but only 32 will be there in Qatar later this year.

The last tournament in Russia in 2018 was watched by a combined 3.57 billion viewers, which is one reason why it sits alongside the Summer Olympics as one of the world’s largest sporting events.

New Zealand has made it to men’s World Cups just twice in 13 previous attempts.

The first time was in 1982, when a 15-match qualifying campaign culminated in a 2-1 win in a one-off playoff against China in Singapore.

The second was in 2010, when qualification was secured with a 1-0 win over Bahrain at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

What’s at stake?

The winner of the playoff is guaranteed US$10.5 million [NZ$16.5 million] in prize money.

The draw for the World Cup was made in April, so the two teams know their destiny – and it isn’t pretty.

They will line up in group E against 2010 champions Spain, 2014 champions Germany, and Japan.

STUFF All Whites coach Danny Hay says he is the 'No 1 fan' of the young players he has at his disposal.

Has football kicked on since the All Whites last made it?

For sure.

It is New Zealand’s most popular participation sport and there are record numbers of Kiwis plying their trade professionally overseas or with the Wellington Phoenix in Australia’s A-Leagues – around 80 in total.

The Phoenix men just finished their 15th season, which means they’ve survived more than twice as long their Auckland-based predecessors, the Football Kingz and New Zealand Knights, did combined.

With financial support from NZ Football, the Phoenix formed a women’s team last summer.

That development came at a crucial time, with the next edition of the Fifa Women’s World Cup being hosted here and in Australia next July and August, and a big 18 months in store.

What can you tell me about Costa Rica?

They’ve played at four of the last five World Cups and ended up in this playoff by finishing fourth in Central and North America and the Caribbean, behind Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Their goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been one of the best in the world in recent years, and getting the ball past him is set to be a big challenge for the All Whites’ English Premier League star Chris Wood and his team-mates.

Sui Pong Wu Lau/Photosport Chris Wood will lead the line for the All Whites in their World Cup playoff against Costa Rica.

Go on then – what are the All Whites’ chances?

It’s honestly hard to say, as they haven’t had a lot of recent matches comparable to this one.

Their task appears easier than it was in 2013 and 2017, when they lost to Mexico, then Peru, in two-match playoffs, with one leg at home and the other away.

But it seems harder than in 2009, when they beat Bahrain at home after securing a draw on the road in the Middle East.

That this playoff is being played as a single match on neutral ground is a boost for the underdog, but the All Whites haven’t had many tough matches of late, and Costa Rica have had plenty.

As of lunchtime Tuesday, the TAB had Costa Rica at $1.35 to qualify and New Zealand at $3.00. That gives an implied probability of 74% for a Costa Rican win, which feels about right.

All Whites v Costa Rica – World Cup playoff

Where: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Doha, Qatar

When: Wednesday, June 15, 6am [NZ time]

Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, SENZ, live updates on Stuff

TAB odds (to qualify): Costa Rica $1.35, All Whites $3.00

All Whites

Goalkeepers: Matthew Gould, Stefan Marinovic, Oli Sail

Defenders: Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Francis de Vries, Dane Ingham, Niko Kirwan, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Winston Reid, Tommy Smith, Bill Tuiloma

Midfielders: Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Elijah Just, Clayton Lewis, Marco Rojas, Marko Stamenic

Forwards: Kosta Barbarouses, Joey Champness, Alex Greive, Callum McCowatt, Logan Rogerson, Ben Waine, Chris Wood

Last five matches: 0-0 v Oman, 1-0 loss v Peru, 5-0 win v Solomon Islands, 1-0 win v Tahiti, 7-1 win v New Caledonia

Hector Vivas/Getty Images Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas won the Uefa Champions League on three occasions with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Costa Rica

Goalkeepers: Aaron Cruz, Leonel Moreira, Keylor Navas

Defenders: Francisco Calvo, Daniel Chacón, Óscar Duarte, Keysher Fuller, Ian Lawrence, Carlos Martinez, Bryan Oviedo, Juan Pablo Vargas, Kendall Waston

Midfielders: Brandon Aguilera, Jewison Bennette, Celso Borges, Orlando Galo, Carlos Mora, Bryan Ruiz, Yeltsin Tejada, Gerson Torres

Forwards: Joel Campbell, Anthony Contreras, Johan Venegas

Last five matches: 2-0 win v Martinique, 2-0 loss at Panama, 2-0 win v United States, 2-1 win at El Salvador, 1-0 win v Canada