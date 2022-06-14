Cheat Sheet: All Whites' World Cup qualifying playoff against Costa Rica
The All Whites are one win away from securing a place at the Fifa World Cup for the third time in their 100-year history.
New Zealand’s national men’s football team plays Costa Rica in a one-off playoff in Doha, Qatar at 6am on Wednesday [NZ time], with live coverage here on Stuff.
Why is this a big deal?
A total of 206 countries put their hands up for a place at the World Cup when qualifying started in June 2019, but only 32 will be there in Qatar later this year.
The last tournament in Russia in 2018 was watched by a combined 3.57 billion viewers, which is one reason why it sits alongside the Summer Olympics as one of the world’s largest sporting events.
New Zealand has made it to men’s World Cups just twice in 13 previous attempts.
The first time was in 1982, when a 15-match qualifying campaign culminated in a 2-1 win in a one-off playoff against China in Singapore.
The second was in 2010, when qualification was secured with a 1-0 win over Bahrain at Sky Stadium in Wellington.
What’s at stake?
The winner of the playoff is guaranteed US$10.5 million [NZ$16.5 million] in prize money.
The draw for the World Cup was made in April, so the two teams know their destiny – and it isn’t pretty.
They will line up in group E against 2010 champions Spain, 2014 champions Germany, and Japan.
Has football kicked on since the All Whites last made it?
For sure.
It is New Zealand’s most popular participation sport and there are record numbers of Kiwis plying their trade professionally overseas or with the Wellington Phoenix in Australia’s A-Leagues – around 80 in total.
The Phoenix men just finished their 15th season, which means they’ve survived more than twice as long their Auckland-based predecessors, the Football Kingz and New Zealand Knights, did combined.
With financial support from NZ Football, the Phoenix formed a women’s team last summer.
That development came at a crucial time, with the next edition of the Fifa Women’s World Cup being hosted here and in Australia next July and August, and a big 18 months in store.
What can you tell me about Costa Rica?
They’ve played at four of the last five World Cups and ended up in this playoff by finishing fourth in Central and North America and the Caribbean, behind Canada, the United States and Mexico.
Their goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been one of the best in the world in recent years, and getting the ball past him is set to be a big challenge for the All Whites’ English Premier League star Chris Wood and his team-mates.
Go on then – what are the All Whites’ chances?
It’s honestly hard to say, as they haven’t had a lot of recent matches comparable to this one.
Their task appears easier than it was in 2013 and 2017, when they lost to Mexico, then Peru, in two-match playoffs, with one leg at home and the other away.
But it seems harder than in 2009, when they beat Bahrain at home after securing a draw on the road in the Middle East.
That this playoff is being played as a single match on neutral ground is a boost for the underdog, but the All Whites haven’t had many tough matches of late, and Costa Rica have had plenty.
As of lunchtime Tuesday, the TAB had Costa Rica at $1.35 to qualify and New Zealand at $3.00. That gives an implied probability of 74% for a Costa Rican win, which feels about right.
All Whites v Costa Rica – World Cup playoff
Where: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Doha, Qatar
When: Wednesday, June 15, 6am [NZ time]
Live coverage: Sky Sport 7, SENZ, live updates on Stuff
TAB odds (to qualify): Costa Rica $1.35, All Whites $3.00
All Whites
Goalkeepers: Matthew Gould, Stefan Marinovic, Oli Sail
Defenders: Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Francis de Vries, Dane Ingham, Niko Kirwan, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Winston Reid, Tommy Smith, Bill Tuiloma
Midfielders: Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Elijah Just, Clayton Lewis, Marco Rojas, Marko Stamenic
Forwards: Kosta Barbarouses, Joey Champness, Alex Greive, Callum McCowatt, Logan Rogerson, Ben Waine, Chris Wood
Last five matches: 0-0 v Oman, 1-0 loss v Peru, 5-0 win v Solomon Islands, 1-0 win v Tahiti, 7-1 win v New Caledonia
Costa Rica
Goalkeepers: Aaron Cruz, Leonel Moreira, Keylor Navas
Defenders: Francisco Calvo, Daniel Chacón, Óscar Duarte, Keysher Fuller, Ian Lawrence, Carlos Martinez, Bryan Oviedo, Juan Pablo Vargas, Kendall Waston
Midfielders: Brandon Aguilera, Jewison Bennette, Celso Borges, Orlando Galo, Carlos Mora, Bryan Ruiz, Yeltsin Tejada, Gerson Torres
Forwards: Joel Campbell, Anthony Contreras, Johan Venegas
Last five matches: 2-0 win v Martinique, 2-0 loss at Panama, 2-0 win v United States, 2-1 win at El Salvador, 1-0 win v Canada