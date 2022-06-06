Goalkeeper error hands Peru goal in 1-0 win over All Whites ahead of World Cup playoffs

A heavy touch from Oil Sail allowed Peru to pounce and claim a 1-0 win over the All Whites

At RCDE Stadium, Barcelona: Peru 1 (Gianluca Lapadula 69’) All Whites 0. HT: 0-0

A heavy touch from goalkeeper Oli Sail allowed Peru to score with just over 20 minutes to play and beat the All Whites 1-0 in Barcelona on Sunday [Monday NZ time].

When the Wellington Phoenix stopper failed to control Tim Payne’s backpass in the 69th minute of the friendly at RCDE Stadium, Gianluca Lapadula pounced and cooly finished to put his side ahead.

Sail got the nod to start ahead of Stefan Marinovic in the friendly, which was the All Whites’ last big test before next week’s World Cup qualifying playoff against Costa Rica.

Alex Caparros/Getty Images All Whites centre back Nando Pijnaker speaks to goalkeeper Oli Sail after Peru capitalised on his mistake to score.

It was a strong sign he was the goalkeeper coach Danny Hay was leaning towards picking for that match, but his slip-up might have left the door open for Stefan Marinovic, with a final friendly against Oman still to come.

The All Whites had done well to hang with Peru in what was easily their most intense match since the last meeting between the two sides in Lima in November 2017, where the South American side won 2-0 to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

There weren’t a lot of shots for the 32,000-strong crowd to enjoy, with Peru mustering just eight and the All Whites only two – a tally that will be another cause for concern for Hay.

Peru’s best chance outside their goal came in the 25th minute, when Yoshimar Yotún volleyed the ball into the crossbar after receiving a corner at the top of the box.

Playing in front of fans for the first time since 2019, the All Whites also had to overcome a deficit in athleticism and strength, and their play in possession was sloppy early on.

They didn’t have a shot on target at home or away when they played Peru in the World Cup intercontinental qualifying playoff in 2017, but got one in the 43rd minute here.

Liberato Cacace was released down the left and passed to Wood at the edge of the area. The English Premier League forward then laid the ball off to Alex Greive, whose shot swerved towards Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, who could only palm it away.

The All Whites began the second half brightly and were sharper in their pressing and braver in their passing, but didn’t come away with anything to show for it.

Sail had impressed just seconds before his mistake, coming out of his area to sweep up a long ball and pass it to Payne, who was one of six substitutes used by Hay.

The All Whites didn’t drop their heads after the error and the goal, and thought they had an equaliser eight minutes later, when another sub, Ben Waine, turned in a cross from Liberato Cacace, but he turned out to have been offside.

A lot of the team’s best play flowed through Cacace on the left, and he had the second shot of the night – an effort from just inside the box that was hit straight at Gallese.

The All Whites now travel to Doha, Qatar, where they face Oman behind closed doors on Thursday [Friday NZ time] ahead of their playoff against Costa Rica next Tuesday [Wednesday NZ time].

Peru have a playoff of their own to win to return to the World Cup, against either Australia or the United Arab Emirates the previous day.

Siu Pong Wu Lau/Power Sport Images/Photosport All Whites striker Chris Wood chases after the ball during their loss to Peru.

The big moment

Having shown his hand with regard to his No 1 goalkeeper, an error at the back would have been the last thing Hay wanted. Payne could have looked forward instead of back and his pass left Sail needing to react fast, but a proper touch would have given him plenty of time to shift the ball on. Instead, his touch was uncharacteristically poor, and Peru took full advantage.

Best on pitch

Matt Garbett was tireless for the All Whites at the Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament in March and it was the same again against Peru, where he started in midfield with Joe Bell and Marko Stamenic. He won the ball several times with his high workrate and was also able to wriggle free into space to launch attacks.

Where the match was won

An individual error ultimately provded the difference, but Peru certainly put the All Whites under more pressure than vice-versa, and that would have contributed to the mistake. Peru came into this match on the back of a tough 18-match World Cup qualifying campaign in South America, while the All Whites had five relatively easy matches in Oceania, alongside a handful of friendlies in empty stadiums, and the difference in level was clear to see.

The big picture

How much will Sail’s error weigh on his mind heading into the playoff against Costa Rica? Might Marinovic get the nod instead? Hay and goalkeeping coach Jonathan Gould now have a bigger decision to make there than they did a day ago. The All Whites came through their biggest match in years in reasonable shape, but their lack of chances was another worry, with their World Cup playoff just over a week away.