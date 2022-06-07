Credible dress rehearsal should reduce All Whites' chances of stage fright against Costa Rica

A heavy touch from Oil Sail allowed Peru to pounce and claim a 1-0 win over the All Whites

Andrew Voerman is a Stuff football writer.

ANALYSIS: All Whites coach Danny Hay called it a dress rehearsal, and he’ll be hoping his side got all their stage fright out of their system ahead of opening night – their World Cup qualifying playoff against Costa Rica next week.

There were certainly a few nerves in the first half of their 1-0 loss to Peru in front of a 32,000-strong crowd at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona on Sunday [Monday NZ time], with basic passes going astray and possession being coughed up too frequently.

Alex Caparros/Getty Images The crowd at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona was the largest the All Whites have played in front of since they faced Peru in Lima in 2017.

But the All Whites didn’t lose their way and put in a credible showing in the second half, only to concede in unfortunate fashion, when Gianluca Lapadula seized on a heavy touch from goalkeeper Oli Sail with 20 minutes to play.

The noise from the crowd was one challenge they had to overcome, having become used to playing in empty stadiums in the Middle East over the past eight months.

Another was Peru’s intensity and superior speed and their strength, honed in the cutthroat environment that is South American World Cup qualifying.

Limiting their opponents to just eight shots was a positive sign, as was the fact that the only one on target was the gifted goal – though there was a cross which threatened the goal before Sail palmed it away.

Only taking two shots themselves was a concern, but Alex Greive and Liberato Cacace at least forced Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to make a pair of saves.

When these two teams met in an intercontinental playoff for a place at the last World Cup, in 2017, Gallese wasn’t called into action once across 180 minutes of action – 90 in Wellington and 90 in Lima, where Peru won 2-0 to return to the game’s showpiece event after a 36-year absence.

Peru are back in the playoffs again this time around, and will face either Australia or the United Arab Emirates in Doha next Monday [Tuesday NZ time], the night before the All Whites face Costa Rica. The Asian contender is due to be decided in a playoff this Tuesday [Wednesday NZ time].

The South American side look to be the strongest of the four teams chasing the final two places at the World Cup, so it will have been a boost to the All Whites that they competed so well as their meeting with Costa Rica draws closer.

They are unlikely to find a crowd so large and so heavily in favour of their opponents at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium which should reduce the chances of another slow start, while Costa Rica are likely to be more circumspect than Peru, especially when you consider what will be at stake.

If the All Whites can start the first half in the playoff the way they started the second half on Sunday, they will be in with a fighting chance of making it to the World Cup for a third time, adding 2022 to 1982 and 2010.

They have one more match to go before then – a behind-closed-doors friendly with Oman in Doha on Thursday [Friday NZ time], which Hay has indicated would be used to give those who didn’t feature against Peru some game time.

Sunday’s match was the first Hay has had a full-strength squad available for since the All Whites came out of Covid-19-enforced hibernation last October.

Key selection decisions included going with Sail over Marinovic in goal; Tommy Smith over Nando Pijnaker at left centre back; Niko Kirwan over Tim Payne at right wingback; and Greive alongside Chris Wood up top, with Matt Garbett joining Joe Bell and Marko Stamenic in a midfield trio.

Pijnaker replaced Smith at halftime, suggesting there is potentially a decision being weighed up there, and the All Whites curiously finished the match with a different back three to the one they started with, as Tim Payne and Michael Boxall replaced Bill Tuiloma and Winston Reid later in the half.

Alex Caparros/Getty Images Clayton Lewis impressed for the All Whites after coming off the bench at halftime against Peru.

Stamenic made way for Clayton Lewis at the break, having had the sloppiest half of his fledgling career to date. Lewis was heavily involved in the second half as the All Whites got more of a foothold in the game and might have played his way into a starting role against Costa Rica.

Sail’s mistake was uncharacteristic and when asked afterwards what it would mean with regard to the selection decision in goal, Hay said it wouldn’t mean a thing.

It was, however, a reminder that when the All Whites come up against superior opponents, as they will next week, all their hard work can be undone in a flash.

They don’t get to play matches like this often and as they prepare for the one that matters most against Costa Rica, they’ll be better for having had this opportunity against Peru.