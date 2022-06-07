All Whites eye sell-out for first home match since 2017 against Socceroos at Eden Park

All Whites fans at the team’s last home match, against Peru in 2017. A 1781-day wait for another one is about to come to an end.

NZ Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell is eyeing a sell-out for the first All Whites match on home soil in more than 1700 days later this year.

A clash with Australia’s Socceroos at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday, September 25, was announced on Tuesday.

It will be the All Whites’ first home fixture since they played Peru at Sky Stadium in Wellington in November 2017, in the first leg of an intercontinental playoff for a place at the 2018 World Cup, which they ultimately lost.

A heavy touch from Oil Sail allowed Peru to pounce and claim a 1-0 win over the All Whites

The All Whites are currently in Doha, Qatar, preparing for a one-off playoff against Costa Rica for a place at this year’s World Cup in the same country [kickoff 6am next Wednesday NZ time].

Coming off a narrow 1-0 loss to Peru in a warm-up match, they will be buoyed by the announcement of September’s match, which will be preceded by another between the two countries in Australia three days prior.

Pragnell said the match would be “enormous” and that he was “100%” looking to fill Eden Park, which has a capacity of just under 50,000 – an achievement that would make for the largest football crowd in New Zealand history.

“Football fans have been crying out to watch football. New Zealanders are well aware now that there's an incredible amount of talent plying their trade overseas and that we've got a really special team coming through at the moment.

“They want to see Kiwis play at home and New Zealanders at large, not just football fans, will come out for this one.”

The Socceroos are also still active in World Cup qualifying, needing to beat the United Arab Emirates [kickoff 6am Wednesday NZ time], then Peru [6am next Tuesday NZ time] to make it for the fifth time in a row.

If both New Zealand and Australia were to qualify for the World Cup, the home-and-away matches in September would take on even bigger significance, serving as send-off fixtures ahead of the game’s showpiece event.

NZ Football and Football Australia have been keen to play this year to mark the 100th anniversary of the first meeting between the two nations, in Dunedin in June 1922 – a match that was also both countries’ first international altogether. This will be their first match against each other since 2011.

All Whites coach Danny Hay is contracted through to the end of the current World Cup cycle and Pragnell confirmed on Tuesday that he would remain in charge for the matches against Australia even if his side loses to Costa Rica next week, with a decision on his future to be made afterwards.

The All Whites-Socceroos match has been made possible with support from Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and is set to take place the day after the All Blacks and Wallabies play their second Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park.

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner said there would be no concerns turning the venue around in less than 24 hours and that he was looking forward to a busy weekend.

“After two years of disruption [due to Covid-19] we'd love to have massive events seven days a week.

‘We've got an operations and commercial team that are accustomed to delivering New Zealand's biggest events and they're just celebrating the prospect of this fixture on September 25.”

September’s match has been timed [4pm] and priced [$23-$83] to attract families and visitors from outside Auckland, and it will kick off a busy 12 months for international football on New Zealand soil.

Two Football Ferns fixtures are planned for the November window and more are set to follow in 2023, in the lead-up to the Fifa Women’s World Cup that will be hosted by New Zealand in Australia.

The Ferns haven’t played in New Zealand since they faced Japan in Wellington in June 2018 – the most recent of a meagre total of 12 senior internationals played at home since the start of 2013.

Pragnell said that with a busy schedule ahead, NZ Football was committed to taking matches around the country.

Age-group international action is set to return to New Zealand this Sunday, when the New Zealand and Australian under-20 women’s teams meet at Kiwitea St in Auckland in a match with free entry.

All Whites – September international window

Thursday, September 22, TBC: v Australia; TBC

Sunday, September 25, 4pm: v Australia; Eden Park, Auckland