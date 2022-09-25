The All Whites defender with as many goals in 2022 as Chris Wood

Bill Tuiloma performs the Griddy dance after scoring a goal during the All Whites’ World Cup qualifying campaign.

Meet Bill Tuiloma. He’s an All Whites centre-back with as many goals in 2022 as Chris Wood.

Whether it is scoring from free-kicks or getting his head on the end of corners, the result seems to be the same for a player who has added another string to his bow by developing into a deadly set-piece specialist.

Tuiloma has found the back of the net six times for Portland Timbers in his fifth season at the Major League Soccer club, and an additional three times while on international duty with the All Whites.

SKY SPORT Bend it like Bill: Tuiloma scores free-kick for Portland Timbers.

The nine goals Tuiloma has for club and country in 2022 puts him level with Newcastle United striker Wood across the calendar year.

Not bad for a player who was averaging one goal per season prior to this year, and whose primary job is to stop them from being scored at the other end.

Stuff caught up with the 27-year-old ahead of the All Whites’ homecoming game against the Socceroos at Eden Park on Sunday to discuss his new-found goalscoring prowess, Portland doughnuts, playing under Marcelo Bielsa and Winston Reid’s legacy.

Retiring skipper Winston Reid looking forward to leading the All Whites out one final time.

How does it feel to be playing back in New Zealand?

It means a lot and I’m sure all the players would say the same thing. It’s been a long time. I think it’s three years now since I’ve even been home and five years since I’ve played at home in front of the fans, family and friends.

You have scored nine goals for club and country this year. What’s the secret?

During practice I’ll just have fun and try different shots and different angles. But having the confidence to step up and go for it [is the key].

You have played a variety of different positions during your career, but usually in defensive roles. Have you ever considered up playing top?

Nah, nah. I’ll leave that to our strikers.

You often do a particular dance whenever you score. What is the inspiration behind that?

It’s called the Griddy. I think it was a college football player who started that trend. Maybe I’ll do it on Sunday if I score.

Peter Powell/AP Bill Tuiloma made his professional debut under Marcelo Bielsa (pictured).

You made your professional debut under Marcelo Bielsa at Marseille when you were a teenager. What was he like to play under?

Bielsa is a one of a kind coach, very unique. Has his own style of play. A coach who loves the young players and he handed me my debut in Ligue 1. It was very interesting but I’m happy that I was able to play under his name.

Since you joined Portland five years ago, MLS seems to have just taken off with more and more big-name players arriving in the United States. Who are the toughest opponents you have come up against?

There’s a couple. Obviously Zlatan Ibrahimovic was there at LA Galaxy and I played against him, but also Josef Martinez from Atlanta is a very good player. There’s some really good players coming out, especially strikers as No. 10s. The league is growing very fast.

The Timbers have a unique tradition where a lumberjack mascot saws off the end of a log and gives a slab to every goalscorer. You must have a few now. What do you do with them?

I have a few in the locker room. I just keep them there for now.

Diego Diaz/Getty Images Bill Tuiloma, left, holds up his log slab after scoring a goal for Portland Timbers during the MLS season.

One of the must-do activities in Portland is to try a doughnut from Voodoo doughnuts. Are they really that good?

People love Voodoo doughnuts. It’s good, I’m not gonna lie. But I try to stay away from doughnuts. People who come visit, there will be a very big line for sure.

Winston Reid will play his last-ever game for the All Whites on Sunday. What legacy will he leave when he retires?

He’s going to be a legend of the All Whites alongside Wynton Rufer and Ryan Nelsen. It’s going to be a big honour to be alongside him in his last game. He’s left a big mark on New Zealand football, creating that pathway of going to the biggest league in football and performing at that high level for such a long time. He’s inspired a lot of young kids to go out there and achieve that goal. He’s shown us that it’s possible.