All Whites star concedes penalty in Serie A match against Jose Mourinho's Roma

All Whites defender Liberato Cacace concedes penalty in first appearance of the season for Empoli.

All Whites defender Liberato Cacace would have been relieved to see the ball smash against the crossbar after giving away a penalty in his first appearance of the season for Empoli.

Cacace conceded a spot-kick 28 minutes after replacing left-back Fabiano Parisi during the second half of Empoli’s 2-1 defeat to Jose Mourinho’s Roma in Italy’s Serie A on Tuesday (NZT).

The referee pointed to the spot after Cacace body checked Roma midfielder Roger Ibanez as he charged into the penalty area.

The foul occurred right on the edge of the box and the video assistant referee had to check the initial contact had not been made outside it.

After a lengthy delay, the original penalty decision stood but Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini was unable to capitalise on Cacace’s error and smashed his spot-kick against the crossbar.

Giuseppe Maffia/GETTY IMAGES Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini smashed his penalty attempt against the crossbar.

Argentina star Paolo Dybala, Roma’s big off-season signing, opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a spectacular goal from long range after the ball fell kindly to him from a failed clearance, but Empoli drew level right before halftime through Filippo Bandinelli’s bullet header.

Cacace, who had been an unused substitute in Empoli’s first five games, was injected into the match in the 52nd minute when the score was locked at 1-1.

Roma restored their lead in the 71st minute when Tammy Abraham got on the end of a curled cross from Dybala to the back post and scored with a tap in.

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images Liberato Cacace made his first appearance of the season in Empoli’s match against Roma.

Empoli finished the game with 10 men after striker Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro was sent off for collecting Chris Smalling with a high boot as he tried to gather a dangerous cross whipped in from the left by Cacace.

Cacace created history last season when he became the first New Zealand man to play in Italy’s Serie A after securing a move from Belgian Pro League club Sint-Truiden.

Empoli remain winless after six games. They meet Bologna on Sunday in the final game before the international break, where Cacace will be involved in the All Whites’ centenary matches against Australia.