Eden Park to host All Blacks, Black Ferns and All Whites over two days

The Auckland stadium is in final preparations to host three fixtures, two different sports and one giant weekend of action.

Three New Zealand national sports teams. Two days. One stadium.

Eden Park will play host to a unique triple header of international sport this Saturday and Sunday, with the Black Ferns, All Blacks and All Whites all playing at the same Auckland venue with a 24-hour period.

For Kiwi sports fans it does not get much better.

But All Whites coach Danny Hay said he had some trepidation about playing an international football friendly against the Socceroos the day after not one, but two rugby tests.

“We’re just going to have to hope it's not too wet and the pitch doesn't get chewed up too much,” Hay said.

“We’ve shown people over the last year the brand of football we want to play. We want to play an attack-minded style and we want to maintain possession.

“We want to play a style of football that excites New Zealanders but we need a decent surface to be able to do that.”

The Blacks Ferns kick off the bumper weekend of sport with a Women’s Rugby World Cup warm-up against Japan, before the All Blacks tackle Australia in the final round of the Rugby Championship.

Albert Perez/Getty Images The All Whites sing the national anthem prior to their match against the Socceroos at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The two rugby tests have been packaged into one, and all 47,000 tickets for Saturday’s double-header have already been snapped up.

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner said they were hoping for a similar crowd for the football.

As of Friday, 25,000 tickets had been sold for the first All Whites’ game on New Zealand soil in five years.

“This is massive, not just for Eden Park,” Sautner said.

“Not only will we have around 100,000 people attending both days, up to 10% of those will be travelling from across the ditch.

Retiring skipper Winston Reid looking forward to leading the All Whites out one final time.

“We will have 3000 staff on site in catering, cleaning, event and traffic management etc.

“We run a small city and the planning going into the weekend to ensure the fan experience is maximised [is huge], and hopefully people walk away with two historic trans-Tasman victories and the Black Ferns having a winning performance heading into the World Cup.”

The last football match to be played at Eden Park was an A-League Men game between Wellington Phoenix and Western Sydney Wanderers in April.

It was a sodden affair with Wanderers midfielder Steven Ugarkovic (who has since joined the Phoenix) slipping over during a penalty kick and skying his attempt.

Sautner put that down to the unique weather on the day and he did his best to ease Hay’s concerns about the pitch by saying the playing surface was designed to handle multiple events within a short timeframe.

The forecast for Sunday is for sunshine.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Eden Park will host the All Blacks, Black Ferns and All Whites on the same weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

“The hybrid field we have in place now is a multipurpose field with 5% synthetic fibres, and that field is also used at a number of AFL venues that hold 60-90 events per year.

“We’re very confident with the pitch preparation and also being able to accommodate multiple codes within a 24-hour period.

“The turf was designed for maximum utilisation and I’m confident our turf management team are some of the best in the world and they’ve had engagement with Australian venues and within Europe to ensure that field is in perfect condition for events of this calibre.”

The All Whites’ match against the Socceroos is the second of two to mark the 100-year anniversary of the first trans-Tasman encounter after Australia won the first fixture 1-0 in Brisbane on Thursday night.

It will also be captain Winston Reid’s last before retiring from international duty.

Despite having some concerns about the state of the pitch come Sunday, Hay said it would be a special occasion to play at Eden Park.

“The fact we get to play at Eden Park for the first time is incredible. It’s arguably the home of New Zealand sport. People from outside our country will view it as that,” he said.

“Some of the big moments that have been there have been incredibly special and we’re hoping to create some of our own.”

All Whites goalkeeper Oli Sail, who is an Auckland boy, said Eden Park was a venue close to his heart.

“Eden Park was my first home in Auckland. My family’s first home was an apartment which stood where the east stand is now so it’s a personal touch for me and I’m really looking forward to playing there,” he said.

“Sunday should be a big occasion not just for us boys but all the fans that have been waiting as well.”