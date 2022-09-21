All Whites star Chris Wood wants regular games against Australia

All Whites striker Chris Wood is relishing the chance to take on New Zealand’s biggest rivals, Australia.

International football friendly: All Whites v Australia

Where: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia; When: Thursday, September 22, 10pm (NZT)

All Whites’ record goalscorer Chris Wood does not want to wait another 11 years for the chance to play Australia.

The All Whites and Socceroos will rekindle their trans-Tasman rivalry with matches on either side of the ditch this week, starting with a clash at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Thursday night.

FOOTBALL AUSTRALIA All Whites coach Danny Hay and striker Chris Wood call for matches against Australia.

The two international friendlies are being staged to mark the 100-year anniversary of the first encounter between New Zealand and Australia.

They have played 64 times in their history, with the All Whites winning 13 games and Australia 40 games. The other 11 ended in a draw.

The last fixture between the All Whites and Socceroos was held all the way back in 2011, when Josh Kennedy scored a brace to hand Australia a comfortable 3-0 win at the Adelaide Oval.

The two nations have only met twice in senior men’s international football since Australia left Oceania for the Asian confederation in 2005.

The Football Ferns have played the Matildas 23 times during that same period.

Wood said he would like to see the All Whites play Australia home and away at least every four years.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT A baby-faced Chris Wood in action during the All Whites’ last match against Australia in 2011.

“100%, I think it should be done on a more regular basis,” said Wood, who was a teenager when he last played against the Socceroos.

“It’s been way too long since we played Aussie. It should be a regular fixture and it’s something I think we should push for.

“It’s great to be over this side of the world playing football. But I want this to be a regular occurrence. It should be a regular occurrence every four years to play home and away against the Aussies.”

The sentiment was shared by All Whites coach Danny Hay, who was relishing the chance to square off against the Socceroos for the first time in his appointment in 2019.

“There’s something special about the chance to play against the Aussies,” Hay said.

“Obviously now with them in a different confederation it makes it hard because their calendar is so full, but it would be fantastic for the game, particular for New Zealand, if we had regular fixtures against the Socceroos here [in Australia] and at home.”

Wood and centre-back Michael Boxall are the only members of the current All Whites squad that took the field against Australia in 2011, but it was so long ago that Wood seemed to forget he even played.

The Newcastle United marksman was sure he had only faced Socceroos once in his career, in the previous match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the lead-up to the 2010 World Cup.

Australia won that one 2-1 after Brett Holman snatched a late winner four minutes into stoppage time.

“The only fixture I played in was the one in 2010 pre-World Cup, and it was a very heated match and it was good to be a part of,” Wood claimed.

“But we want this more so this feeling can come around a lot.

“This game is going to be a great game. A great, heated game I’m sure. There’s a lot of quality in both sides so it will be interesting to see.”

Like Australia, the All Whites will only have one training session as a full squad before the first game, though as of Wednesday morning, they were still waiting on defender Bill Tuiloma and striker Alex Greive to arrive.

Retiring skipper Winston Reid looking forward to leading the All Whites out one final time.

Tuiloma and Greive both started in the All Whites in their controversial World Cup playoff defeat to Costa Rica, which ended their hopes of qualifying for Qatar.

Thursday’s game will be the Socceroos’ last on home soil before the World Cup.

The two teams meet again at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday in what will be All Whites captain Winston Reid’s final outing.

The All Whites have not beaten Australia since the 2002 OFC Nations Cup final, but that record did not seem to faze Wood.

“We’re coming here to win the game. We've got the side capable of doing so.

“Aussie are no mugs. They’re a good side and they’re going to the World Cup for a reason. They have done extremely well, but we've come to cause an upset and win.”