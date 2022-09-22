Live: All Whites v Australia - international football friendly

It has been 11 years since the All Whites last played Australia, going down 3-0 in Adelaide after Socceroos striker Josh Kennedy bagged a brace.

It has been much longer since New Zealand beat their trans-Tasman rivals.

Midfielder Ben Old was not even born when Ryan Nelsen popped up with a late goal to beat Australia 1-0 in the OFC Nations Cup final all the way back in 2002.

FOOTBALL AUSTRALIA All Whites coach Danny Hay and striker Chris Wood call for matches against Australia.

Finally, after more than a decade, they meet again. The All Whites and Australia will play in Brisbane on Thursday before travelling home to play their first match on home soil in five years in Auckland on Sunday.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT A fresh-faced Chris Wood in action during the All Whites' last meeting against Australia 11 years ago.

The two matches have been arranged to mark the 100-year anniversary of the first A international between New Zealand and Australia.

They will also be All Whites captain Winston Reid’s last for New Zealand after announcing his retirement.

Danny Hay’s men are still hurting from their heartbreaking defeat to Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying, where they had a goal disallowed and ended up losing 1-0, and want to end 2022 on a high.

The Socceroos, on the other hand, are using the two-matches against the All Whites to help them prepare them for the World Cup in November after they stunned Peru in a penalty shootout to book their ticket for Qatar.

The All Whites are without a host of players with Ryan Thomas, Sarpreet Singh, Clayton Lewis, Francis de Vries, Niko Kirwan and Tommy Smith all missing through injury, while Kosta Barbarouses is suspended and Marco Rojas opted to stay with his new Chilean club where he is aiming to break into the starting XI.

But with Newcastle United star and the All Whites’ record goalscorer Chris Wood leading the line and an exciting crop of young stars like Liberato Cacace, Joe Bell, Elijah Just, Matt Garbett and Marko Stamenic, there is still enough quality for the All Whites to go into the two-matches targeting a couple of upset wins.

The game

International football friendly: All Whites v Australia

Where: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia;

When: Thursday, September 22, 10pm (NZT)

Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

The squads

All Whites

Goalkeepers: Alex Paulsen, Oli Sail, Michael Woud

Defenders: Kyle Adams, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Dane Ingham, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Winston Reid, Storm Roux, Bill Tuiloma, Deklan Wynne

Midfielders: Joe Bell, Matt Garbett, Cam Howieson, Ben Old, Marko Stamenic

Forwards: Andre de Jong, Alex Greive, Elijah Just, Callum McCowatt, Ben Waine, Chris Wood.

Predicted XI: Sail, Ingham, Boxall, Reid, Pijnaker, Cacace, Bell, Stamenic, Garbett, Just, Wood (3-5-2)

Australia

Goalkeepers: Mitch Langerak, Andrew Redmayne, Mathew Ryan

Defenders: Nathaniel Atkinson, Aziz Behich, Harrison Delbridge, Milos Degenek, Thomas Deng, Fran Karacic, Trent Sainsbury, Ryan Strain, Bailey Wright, Joel King

Midfielders: Keanu Baccus, Cameron Devlin, Tyrese Francois, Ajdin Hrustic, Denis Genreau, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe, Aaron Mooy

Forwards: Jason Cummings, Martin Boyle, Garang Kuol, Mathew Leckie, Awer Mabil, Adam Taggart, Marco Tilio, Mitchell Duke, Jamie Maclaren.

Predicted XI: Ryan, Atkinson, Wright, Sainsbury, Behich, Mooy, Irvine, Hrustic, Boyle, Taggart, Leckie (4-3-3)

The match officials

Referee: Sato Rjuji

Assistant referees: Mihara Jun, Nishihashi Isao

Fourth official: Araki Yusuke

The odds

Australia $1.50, draw $4.00, All Whites $5.50

The history

Played 64: Australia 40 wins, All Whites 13 wins, 11 draws

The Socceroos have won eight of the last 10 matches, including each of the last four.

The two teams last met in Adelaide in 2011 with striker Josh Kennedy scoring twice to secure a 3-0 win.

The All Whites have not beaten Australia on Australian soil since 1998. That game was also played at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The talk

All Whites striker Chris Wood: “It’s been way too long since we played Aussie. It should be a regular fixture and it’s something I think we should push for.

Socceroos striker Jason Cummings: “For me, personally, anyway, there’s no friendlies in football at all. Even pre-season just now with the [Central Coast] Mariners, I go into those games personally like they’re World Cup finals.”