All Whites rising star Matthew Garbett debuts for Italian club Torino

All Whites rising star Matthew Garbett made his competitive debut for Italian club Torino in their 4-0 win over second-tier side Cittadella in the second round of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday (NZT).

Garbett replaced Croatian international Nikola Vlasic with nine minutes left in the knockout game, at which point the Serie A side had already scored all four of their goals.

The 20-year-old has been included in the match-day squad for every Torino game so far this season, after playing for the club's under-19 team the season prior following his transfer from Falkenbergs in Sweden.

A standout for the All Whites in their recent games against Australia, Garbett had not seen any first team action until he was finally given a chance to take the field late in the game against Serie B club Cittadella.

Getty Images Matthew Garbett was given nine minutes off the bench in Torino’s 4-0 win over Cittadella in the Coppa Italia.

The Ole Football Academy product got four touches on the ball during his brief time on the field.

His most notable involvement came when he attempted to flick the ball past the goalkeeper from a tight angle after receiving a pass at the near post.

Torino will now play reigning Serie A champions AC Milan in the round of 16.

All Whites left-back Liberato Cacace became the first New Zealand to play in the Serie A men’s competition when he debuted for Empoli last season.

Empoli have already been eliminated from the Coppa Italia.