Marco Rojas scores from long way out to register first goal for Chilean champions

Marco Rojas got the “goaaaaaaaaaal!” treatment from the Spanish-speaking commentators after scoring a stunning long-range effort for newly-crowned Chilean champions Colo-Colo.

The All Whites winger led the celebrations with a goal and an assist as Colo-Colo marked their 33rd Chilean Primera Division title with a 2-0 win at home to O’Higgins.

It was Santiago giants’ first game in front of their fans since wrapping up the league title with two games to spare by beating Coquimbo 2-0 away last week.

Rojas is of Chilean heritage and supported Colo-Colo growing up, and he was an instrumental figure in the win over O’Higgins, setting up the first goal and scoring the second.

He laid off the final pass to set up Gabriel Costa’s 64th-minute opener after breaking down the right wing, before registering his first goal for Colo-Colo with an audacious attempt from just beyond the halfway line.

The opposition goalkeeper had come up for a corner and he chased Rojas down the field after Colo-Colo snatched possession. But shotstopper Alexis Martin Arias was unable to catch the former Melbourne Victory man.

With an empty goal to aim at, Rojas let rip from 40-odd metres out and his long-range finish sparked wild celebrations on fulltime.

Rojas joined Colo-Colo in July after wrapping up his third stint with Victory in the A-League Men.

He said the move to Chile had appealed to him as it was the country where his dad was born.

“It’s a huge challenge for me,” he said at the time.

“It’s something way out of my comfort zone and on top of that it’s just an incredible chance to spend time in my father’s country, in my family’s country, where they grew up and where they were born.

“It’s a part of my culture and my identity in a sense too, so it was all of that put together that made this a really enticing and exciting move.”

Rojas was the first New Zealander to play in the Chilean Primera Division.