Messi's last chance saloon? Kiwi football experts predict World Cup winner

We’ve enlisted the help of former All Whites coach Ricki Herbert, Wellington Phoenix legend Paul Ifill, All Whites great Ivan Vicelich and current Phoenix player Chloe Knott to get the low down on who will go all the way at the World Cup.

Although they are ranked third, Lionel Messi’s Argentina was a popular choice among our expert panel with Ifill and Vicelich backing the South American superstar to deliver Argentina’s first World Cup since 1986 in what is likely to be his final chance to do so.

But Knott wondered if that expectation would once again prove too much for the 2014 runner-up.

Despite some key injuries in midfield – Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante have both been ruled out of the tournament – Herbert believed France still had enough quality in their squad to back up from their triumph in 2018.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images Former All Whites coach Ricki Herbert is tipping France to go back-to-back.

Vicelich held the opposite view though and wondered if Les Bleus would fall victim to the “curse” which had seen the defending champions suffer group stage exits in the past three editions of the World Cup.

Vicelich himself was part of the All Whites team that helped eliminate Italy from the 2010 World Cup after New Zealand stunned the 2006 champions by drawing 1-1 thanks to an early goal from Shane Smeltz.

Knott was backing England to go all the way, and believed Harry Kane would top the goal-scoring charts.

Herbert thought group E had potential to surprise, with only one of Spain or Germany tipped to go through, while Ifill wondered what impact Cristiano Ronaldo’s bombshell TV interview with Piers Morgan would have on team dynamics within Portugal given there are two other Manchester United players in there.

Here are their predictions.

Winner

Ricki Herbert: France

“I think they're a good World Cup team. They seem to be there when things matter. They’ve got some great players and I think it’s still their time.”

Paul Ifill: Argentina

“The sentimental part of me wants Argentina to win for Messi. I don't know if they're strong enough but I’m going to go with Argentina. It's Messi’s last chance. I think it's his last hurrah and I’m willing them to do it. I look at their squad and I go, are they capable? I probably don't think so but I'd like to see them do it.”

Andre Penner/AP Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Ecuador during a Copa America quarterfinal.

Ivan Vicelich: Argentina

“I think Argentina are going to go all the way. It’s a tough one between them and Brazil but I think the quality they have shown with their recent form is also backing up the soft spot I have for Messi. Wouldn’t it be nice if he won it? The guy keeps going and going but it seems like it could be his last [World Cup] and while it’s nice for anyone to win I’m picking them.”

Chloe Knott: England

“I think football is coming home. I just feel like this is their year. They've had a good build up. Their squad looks pretty strong and I’m pretty excited about their chances.”

Golden boot:

Andy Rain/AP England captain Harry Kane is a picture of joy after breaking his goal drought at Euro 2020.

RH: Harry Kane (England)

“It's the group. I can see him scoring a few in the group. They should top the group and I think he can be on five or six before they get out of it. [Kylian] Mbappe would be another but if I've got to go with one it's Harry Kane.”

PI: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

“If they're going to win it I suppose he's going to have to perform so I’m going to double down [on Argentina] and go with Messi.”

IV: Gabriel Jesus (Brazil)

“I think the Arsenal striker in Brazil [Gabriel Jesus]. He’s in a bit of form leading into the World Cup.”

CK: Harry Kane (England)

“[France striker] Karim Benzema will be up there but if England are going to win it then Harry Kane will have to be golden boot.”

Surprise package

RH: Cameroon

“I think one of the African nations might do something. I just think the emergence of the African countries, they’re going to be prominent at some point and I wonder could that be now? Looking across the Cameroon side and where they play [their club football], I’ll throw them out there as a team that could surprise.”

PI: South Korea

“I always like South Korea, I think they play really nice football but don't have any finishers. But if [Heung-Min] Son is fit, he's pretty much world-class so it'd be nice to see him step up and have a big tournament.”

IV: Croatia

“Again I have a soft spot for Croatia from my family ties and I’m hoping they will do the same [as 2018 when they made the final]. I think there is enough quality and they have a crop of youngsters coming through that can produce. We’ll wait and see but I think they've got enough there that they could surprise.”

CK: Denmark

“I think Denmark are going to be one to watch. They did well in the Euros and [Christen] Eriksen can create something out of nothing.”

Biggest flop

RH: Spain

“You've got to pick a more prominent nation and could it be Spain or Germany. The reason I say that is could Japan do something in their group? Could they be the ones that decide who goes through or not, and I think Spain could be [the one who misses out].”

PI: Portugal

“I think there’s a whole lot of s... going down with Ronaldo at the moment. Their two most important players are Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, and Fernandes is going to have tow the party line with Manchester United because he's going back there and clearly Ronaldo isn’t. I know why he did what he did, because he knows he's not going back there, but he could have left it till after the World Cup. I think now it's the Ronaldo show and it didn't need to be.”

Armando Franca/AP What impact will Cristiano Ronaldo's bombshell TV interview have on Portugal's hopes in Qatar?

IV: France

“There's a curse that when you win the World Cup you don’t get out of your group, so that would be France.”

CK: Argentina

“I want to say Argentina. It’s Messi's last World Cup so he might go on a rampage but I feel like I’m always expecting more because Messi is on the team and they never do as well as you think they will.”

