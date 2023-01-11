All Whites midfielder to leave FC Copenhagen after making Champions League debut

All Whites midfielder mindful of the 'rare' honour of being the first Kiwi to play in the Champions League group stages since 2007.

A former Champions League winning team is among a host of top European football clubs chasing the signature of All Whites rising star Marko Stamenic.

The highly-rated 20-year-old midfielder is weighing up his future after Danish Superliga club FC Copenhagen revealed Stamenic had rejected a new deal and would be moving on when his current contract expired at the end of the season.

Stamenic will have no shortage of options as he considers his next move with Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade joining clubs from Italy’s Serie A, France’s Ligue 1 and the English Championship in the race to sign arguably New Zealand’s brightest prospect.

Red Star Belgrade were crowned European champions in 1991 and their rivalry with Partisan, known as the Eternal Derby, is widely considered to be one of the most intense rivalries in world sport.

Although their success in Europe has waned in recent years, Red Star remain a dominant force in Serbia.

They have won a record 33 domestic titles and currently lead the Serbian SuperLiga by 10 points after going through the first 19 games without a defeat, putting them on track for a sixth consecutive title as well as qualification for the Champions League group stage.

Stamenic made his Champions League debut for Copenhagen last year, becoming the first New Zealander to play in the group stage of the men’s competition in more than a decade when he took the field against Spanish La Liga club Sevilla.

Dave Thompson/AP FC Copenhagen midfielder Marko Stamenic, left, chases down Manchester City’s Jack Grealish.

The Ole Football Academy product went on to feature in Copenhagen’s two matches against English Premier League Manchester City, which included a goalless draw at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium.

Stamenic joined FC Copenhagen from Central League club Western Suburbs in 2020 after catching their eye while playing for New Zealand Under-17 World Cup and being invited to trial.

But Stamenic, who made his All Whites debut against Curaçao in 2021, has decided to move on from the club that gave him his first professional contract after attracting strong interest from across Europe.

Darko Vojinovic/AP Red Star supporters set off flares during a Serbian football match against bitter rivals Partisan.

He will leave as a free agent at the end of the season unless a club is willing to pay a transfer fee to sign him in the January transfer window.

"Over a long period, we have had a dialogue with Marko and his advisors about a new contract, but we have not been able to reach an agreement, and we have now ended the process," Copenhagen’s sporting director Peter Christiansen said.

“Marko will continue as an FCK player until the summer, and then he will find a new club, if an opportunity does not arise already in the transfer window in January.

"We think Marko has developed well here, but we have to deal with the fact that he does not want to extend his contract."

Should he wish to see out the rest of the season, it’s understood Stamenic has been given assurances that he will not be frozen out of the first team.

He has made 15 appearances across all competitions for Copenhagen this season.