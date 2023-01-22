English Premier League: Nottingham Forest gain crucial draw in Chris Wood's debut for new team

Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge carries the ball after scoring his side's equaliser against Bournemouth.

All Whites striker Chris Wood played 75 minutes on his Nottingham Forest debut as they gained a precious late equaliser against Bournemouth.

Forest drew 1-1 away to Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Saturday (Sunday NZ time), a result which moves them to 13th on the table – four points clear of the relegation zone.

Sam Surridge, who came on as a substitute for Wood, netted the equaliser in the 83rd minute, scoring against his former club, following Jaidon Anthony's first-half goal.

Wood joined Forest on loan from Newcastle United this week with the deal for the remainder of the season with “a conditional obligation to become a permanent deal until the summer of 2024”.

The 31-year-old joined Newcastle from Burnley one year ago and helped the team avoid relegation

Anthony’s finish looked set to end Bournemouth's four-game losing streak in the top-flight and ease the pressure on coach Gary O’Neil.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Brennan Johnson and Neco Williams of Nottingham Forest celebrate after team-mate Sam Surridge (not pictured) scored against Bournemouth.

But striker Surridge poked home Brennan Johnson’s cross from close range.

Forest maintained its momentum, which has seen it pick up 11 points from the last 18 available.

Bournemouth had not registered a top-flight goal or point since November 12, but took the lead in the 28th minute.

Meanwhile, a season of frustration continued for Liverpool and Chelsea after a 0-0 draw at Anfield did little to help either team’s hopes of securing Champions League qualification next season.

Jon Super/AP Liverpool's Harvey Elliott is tackled by Chelsea's Thiago Silva during their clash at Anfield.

A game that was short on chances and quality underlined why both teams are struggling in mid-table in the Premier League and face a challenge to break into the top four.

It is now three league games without a win for Liverpool in what was Jurgen Klopp’s 1000th game in management and his 250th in charge of the Merseyside club.

Ollie Watkins’ second-half goal secured a 1-0 win for Aston Villa at Southampton

Watkins’ header in the 77th minute brought an end to Southampton’s three-game winning run in all competitions and left it rooted to the bottom of the table.

Jon Super/AP Liverpool's Andrew Robertson challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech in their English Premier League match.

There was also a delay of several minutes just before halftime when all players were forced back to the locker room for safety reasons due to a drone flying over the stadium.

Jarrod Bowen scored twice for West Ham in a 2-0 win over Everton that kept Frank Lampard's team in the relegation zone.

Everton's winless run in all competitions extended to 10 games as Lampard approaches the one-year mark as manager.

Brighton scored two minutes from time to draw 2-2 at Leicester and maintain its assault on the top five.

The Seagulls missed the chance to move into the top five, but climbed to sixth.

Substitute Evan Ferguson headed Pervis Estupinan’s cross in off the post for the clincher.

Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton scored for Leicester to cancel out Kaoru Mitoma's sensational opener.

Third placed Newcastle drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park to make it 15 games unbeaten for the Magpies.

Premier League leaders Arsenal host fourth placed Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Monday (NZT).

- AP with Stuff sports reporters