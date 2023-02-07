All Whites midfielder Marko Stamenic to join former Champions League winners

All Whites midfielder Marko Stamenic is swapping Denmark for Serbia after signing for Red Star Belgrade.

All Whites midfielder Marko Stamenic has agreed to join Serbian powerhouse Red Star Belgrade on a four-year deal from next season in a move that will guarantee more Champions League football for the 20-year-old.

Red Star confirmed they had won the race to sign one of New Zealand’s brightest prospects on Tuesday, posting a photoshopped image to social media of Stamenic reaching out for a ring, a reference to the Lord of the Rings trilogy filmed in New Zealand.

Stamenic, whose father is Serbian, made his Champions League debut for Danish Superliga club FC Copenhagen last year, playing against Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and English Premier League giants Manchester City on Europe’s biggest stage.

A graduate of the Ole Football Academy in Porirua, Stamenic joined FC Copenhagen in 2020 after catching their eye while playing for New Zealand at the Under-17 World Cup.

After a man of the match performance on debut, Stamenic had to bide his time at FC Copenhagen, sent out on loan to second-tier club HB Koge last season.

It is only this season that he has established himself as a first team regular this season, making 15 appearances across all competitions.

Red Star were among a handful of clubs chasing Stamenic’s signature after FC Copenhagen announced he had rejected a new deal and would be moving on when his current contract expired.

"We think Marko has developed well here, but we have to deal with the fact that he does not want to extend his contract,” Copenhagen’s sporting director Peter Christiansen said last month.

Red Star are flying high at the top of the Serbian SuperLiga, sitting eight points clear of their nearest rival, Partisan, after going the first 20 rounds without a single defeat.

A record 34th league title would secure automatic qualification for the group stage of next season’s Champions League.

Red Star are one of 22 clubs to have won the Champions League, crowned European champions in 1991.

Although they are not the European force they used to be, Red Star have featured in the group stage of the Champions League twice in the past five years.

They pulled off a shock 2-0 win over Liverpool in 2018.

Red Star’s local derby with Partisan, dubbed the Eternal Derby, is considered to be one of the most intense rivalries in world sport.