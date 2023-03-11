How a former MLS coach who gave a Bayern Munich star his pro debut ended up in Porirua

Former MLS coach Alan Koch has moved to Porirua to become the Ole Football Academy’s new technical director.

Alan Koch was overcome with emotion when his former pupil Alphonso Davies scored Canada’s first-ever goal at a men’s World Cup, against Croatia last year.

Koch gave the Bayern Munich star his professional debut when he was coach of Vancouver Whitecaps II, the Major League Soccer club’s reserve team.

After spending the past 23 years coaching in North America, including a brief stint in MLS as the head coach of FC Cincinnati, Koch has moved to New Zealand to help develop the country’s next generation of footballers at the Olé Football Academy in Porirua.

The South African, who described himself as a “proud Canadian” after living there on and off for the best part of two decades, hopes some of the talented Kiwi kids he will work with in his role as Olé’s technical director will one day achieve their World Cup dreams, like Davies did in Qatar.

“I’ve been fortunate in my journey to coach players who have won the Bundesliga, won the Premier League, Ligue 1, Major League Soccer, Alphonso Davies won the Champions League. I’d like to go and create someone like that in this environment and I think we can,” Koch said.

“Player development is so unique and it’s so different to just focusing on winning and losing. When Alphonso scored at the World Cup I instantly had tears. I have become a proud Canadian but it was mostly because of him, having worked with him.

“He came back and visited us in Edmonton this last year and I’m still in contact with him and relatively close and any time you can have players you have coached before go on and do special things, it’s an absolutely gratifying feeling.

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images Canada fullback Alphonso Davies celebrates after scoring against Croatia at the World Cup.

“I’d like to have players I work with in New Zealand get to play at the World Cup finals. I grew up as a fan of this game and to see players you have worked with play games on TV that I would have watched as a kid and I still watch as an adult is incredibly satisfying.”

Koch said he was attracted to Olé by the opportunity to make a meaningful difference via long-term player development – a luxury most professional coaches do not get to experience in a results-driven business.

Some of the All Whites’ most promising players have come out of Olé, including European-based players Marko Stamenic, Matthew Garbett, Nando Pijnaker, Elijah Just and Callum McCowatt.

Having experienced the cut-throat nature of being a head coach at professional level – he was fired 11 games into FC Cincinnati's first season in MLS and his last club, FC Edmonton, no longer exists after running into financial trouble – Koch said player development was where his real passion lay.

He has made it his mission to develop future World Cup stars out of Porirua.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/STUFF Alan Koch runs a training session at the Ole Football Academy.

“Coaching has been my fulltime job for 23 years and in the last couple of years I’ve had a chance to reflect on what is meaningful to me. I love winning, of course, but the part I really enjoy the most is player development and putting teams together. I get to do both of those here,” he said.

“I get to work with all sorts of kids from all sorts of ages and help develop them, but also focus on teams and building teams and trying to have success at the same time.

“You don’t really get to focus so much on that in professional football. Professional is ‘what can you do for me now?’ It’s ‘did you win last week?’ and if you did you’re a hero and if you lost then good luck. This is a different environment and at this stage of my life, personally and professionally, it’s exactly where I want to be.

Koch believed academies like Olé had an important role to play in the New Zealand football ecosystem, providing an alternative development pathway to the country’s only professional club, Wellington Phoenix.

“This academy is massive in the football landscape not just in Wellington but nation-wide when you look at how many players have come through this academy and play for the All Whites – I think that’s a testament to the work that has been done in the past.

“To be honest that’s the primary reason why I was interested in Olé. I had actually heard of it before and there are a lot of academies around the world you don’t really know about, but a lot of the previous work made me aware of the academy here and obviously Marko Stamenic has had massive success in the last couple of years.

“When players like that come from an academy it raises your awareness levels. Having been here for five weeks, that is what excites me. Who is going to be the next one?”