All Whites end goal drought with 2-1 win over China in Wellington

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: All Whites 2 (Chinjie Zhu own goal 42’, Matt Garbett 81’) China 1 (Dun Ba 90+2’). HT: 1-0

Crowd: 10,307

The All Whites have ended a 360-day goal drought with a 2-1 win over China in their second international friendly, at Sky Stadium on Sunday.

New Zealand’s national men’s football team had not scored since they beat the Solomon Islands 5-0 in the final of the OFC World Cup qualifying tournament on March 30, 2022.

And it looked like that goalless run would continue past 365 days when striker Alex Greive butchered a 33rd minute penalty.

But they managed to avoid going an entire year without scoring after China defender Chenije Zhu turned the ball past his own goalkeeper three minutes before halftime following a teasing free-kick from Marco Rojas.

Substitute Matt Garbett then scored the winner in the 81st minute – six minutes after his introduction – after he was picked out by captain Joe Bell and fired the ball past Junling Yan.

Dun Ba scored a consolation goal for China with a powerful header deep in stoppage time, but there was not enough time left to mount a comeback.

The All Whites were awarded their penalty after Elijah Just was brought down in the box by Shaocong Wu after he pounced on the loose ball and burst through on goal.

With Chris Wood on his way back to England, Greive stepped up to take the penalty but he never looked confident.

Aaron Gillions/PHOTOSPORT Midfielder Marko Stamenic celebrates after a China own goal put the All Whites in front.

His effort was weak and straight down the middle, and easily saved by goalkeeper Junling.

Greive held his head in his hands in despair.

When the All Whites did score, it came in rather fortunate circumstances.

582 minutes of football had been played since their last goal, but they were lucky there was no VAR in play on Sunday.

Replays showed All Whites centre-back Michael Boxall had jumped the gun and was standing in an offside position when Rojas’s boot made contact with the ball before he contested for the header.

Interim coach Darren Bazeley picked a team with a strong Wellington influence for the All Whites’ first game in the capital since 2017.

Grieve was the only member of the starting lineup who was not from Wellington or had played for a club in the city.

Outside of the penalty and the two goals, the All Whites’ best chance fell to midfielder Marko Stamenic, who forced a save out of Junling after riffling a shot from the edge of the area.

Although the All Whites had most of the ball, goalkeeper Oli Sail was still kept busy.

He tipped a long-range effort from Shinhao Wei over the crossbar in the first half and stopped a Yang Liu free-kick from rocketing into the top corner in the second half.

Big moment

The All Whites’ had waited a long time in between goals, 360 days, or 582 minutes of football, but it finally came when a teasing free-kick from Rojas went into the back of the net off a Chinese defender.

Best on field

Former Stokes Valley junior Stamenic was lively in his first international appearance in his hometown, showcasing his silky passing ability in a game where the All Whites held 60% of possession. He went close to scoring in the first half but his low-driven shot from the edge of the area was saved.

Big picture

Sunday’s win against China was the All Whites’ first on home soil since 2017, and their first on home soil against non-Oceania opposition since their famous victory against Bahrain in 2009 – a result that sent them to the World Cup.