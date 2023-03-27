Interim All Whites coach Darren Bazeley stakes claim for permanent job

Interim coach Darren Bazeley hoping for more opportunities to coach the All Whites.

Interim coach Darren Bazeley wants to be considered for the permanent job after the All Whites ended their barren run with a 2-1 win over China in Wellington on Sunday.

The New Zealand under-20 men’s national team coach was handed the reins for the two home friendlies against China after talks with NZ Football’s preferred candidate, understood to be Canada coach John Herdman, fell through.

The All Whites drew 0-0 with 10 men in Auckland last Thursday after Tommy Smith was sent off in the second half, but they bounced back to claim a deserved win in Wellington – their first home victory against non-Oceania opposition since 2009.

An assistant under former coaches Danny Hay and Anthony Hudson, Bazeley said he had loved every minute of his time in the top job and hoped there would be more opportunities to come.

The former New Zealand Knights player had interviewed for the vacant head coach position, but missed out originally.

“I loved it. I always said when the opportunity came up that I was going to enjoy it, and I have. How could you not? They’re a great set of lads to work with, we’ve got great staff and I get a lot of support,” Bazeley said.

“As I’ve said, it’s something I’ve been involved in for eight or nine years so I’m not coming into something new.

“I’ve felt like it’s been a seamless transition into the role and I’ve been massively supported by the staff and the players, and it’s been a great week. We’ve had a great week.

“I applied for the role, I interviewed for the role and I’m still in the mix, now it will go to whoever to make some decisions around what happens next.”

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Interim All Whites coach Darren Bazeley.

Substitute Matt Garbett scored the decisive goal in his first appearance in his hometown on Sunday, six minutes after coming on.

The All Whites had taken the lead in rather fortunate circumstances, ending their 361-day wait for a goal via a China own goal.

A teasing free-kick from Marco Rojas resulted in a Chinese defender sticking the ball in the back of his own net, and the goal stood despite replays showing at least one All Whites player was offside when the free-kick was taken.

Garbett gave the All Whites what Bazeley called a “proper goal”, riffling the ball into the bottom right corner after racing onto a chipped pass from captain Joe Bell to seal the win with nine minutes left to play.

Sky Sport All Whites beat China in Wellington.

“I thought it was a really strong performance,” Bazeley reflected.

“Again, a lot of possession and the team we put out was a very attack-minded team and we had some really good moments of connection and interchange, and created some good chances.

“We got our rewards with a weird goal, I think an own goal in the end, but we deserved that and then in the second half Matt comes on and gets a great goal and that’s the moment everybody released and celebrated.

“That was the moment we knew we’d scored a proper goal and we had a real chance of winning this game, capping off a really good week together.”

Aaron Gillions/Photosport All Whites goal-scorer Matt Garbett dribbles past his marker.

Speaking after the match, Garbett said the players were unfazed by the delays to appoint a permanent head coach, and did not consider this period under an interim coach wasted time.

“The players don’t look at it in that way,” he said.

“Regardless of the coach, the players are going to work hard.

“Darren – we call him Baze – he’s come in and we’ve known him for a while, we get on well with him, we’ve got a good relationship with him.

“But the players are here to work at the end of the day, they’re not here to decide the coaching situation.

“We’ve all enjoyed this week, it’s been really good under Baze, the trainings, the [work] load, going into games, the [off-field] stuff at the hotel, the players have enjoyed it and they’re happy.

“If it’s an interim or the men’s head coach heading into the 2026 World Cup, it won’t change how the players look at it. It’s a professional environment and we’re there to work hard and don’t see this as just another tour.”

The All Whites are in action next on June 17, taking on a Sweden side that could feature a 41-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Friends Arena in Stockholm.

The June international window will take place immediately after the Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia but Bazeley was confident he could make the schedule work if he was required to step up again.

“We can make anything possible,” he said.