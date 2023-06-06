All Whites without injured striker Chris Wood for Sweden and Qatar matches

Chris Wood will miss the All Whites’ upcoming friendlies against Sweden and Qatar.

Wood was the most notable omission from interim coach Darren Bazeley's 23-man squad, named on Tuesday, while there was no room for A-League Men winning fullbacks James McGarry and Storm Roux.

Wood, the All Whites' all-time leading scorer, has not played since he suffered a thigh injury while playing for his Premier League club Nottingham Forest on March 11.

Wood was included in the last All Whites squad to play China in March but he suffered another setback during training while in New Zealand and was subsequently ruled out of the rest of the EPL season.

Midfielder Joe Bell is expected to captain the team in Wood’s absence.

New Zealand are scheduled to play Sweden in Stockholm on June 17 and Qatar in Vienna, Austria on June 20.

Wellington Phoenix centre-back Finn Surman has been called up for the first time following a standout Under-20 World Cup, where he captained New Zealand through to the round of 16.

Plymouth Argyle striker Ben Waine and Charlotte FC defender Bill Tuiloma have returned after missing the China games in March due to their respective club commitments.

Eastern Suburbs defender Francis de Vries is back from a long-term injury and England-based goalkeepers Nik Tzanev and Max Crocombe have been recalled after long absences.

Crocombe, who helped League Two club Grimsby reach the quarterfinals of this year’s FA Cup, has not featured in an All Whites squad since 2018.

Midfielders Ryan Thomas and Sarpreet Singh were not included despite recovering from long-term injuries and playing for their European-based clubs this year.

Neither were McGarry and Roux, who started in Central Coast Mariners’ 6-1 grand final demolition of Melbourne City on Saturday.

De Vries, who captained IFK Varnamo in Sweden's top-flight when he tore his ACL last year, was preferred over McGarry and Deklan Wynne as the back-up to first-choice left-back Liberato Cacace, while right-back Roux was unable to unseat Phoenix pair Callan Elliot and Tim Payne. Dane Ingham missed selection.

Also missing from the squad that played China are Kyle Adams, Kosta Barbarouses, Cam Howieson and Stefan Marinovic.

All Whites – June international window

Fixtures

Saturday, June 17, 5am: v Sweden; Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Tuesday, June 20, 4am: v Qatar; Generali Arena, Vienna, Austria

Squad

Goalkeepers: Max Crocombe, Oli Sail, Nik Tzanev

Defenders: Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Francis de Vries, Callan Elliot, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Tommy Smith, Finn Surman, Bill Tuiloma

Midfielders: Joe Bell, Matthew Garbett, Elijah Just, Clayton Lewis, Marco Rojas, Alex Rufer, Marko Stamenic

Forwards: Alex Greive, Max Mata, Callum McCowatt, Ben Waine