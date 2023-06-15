Preventing lower limb injuries in Women’s football: A winning strategy

Taking steps to prevent lower limb injuries allows players to enjoy the game without worrying about lengthy recoveries.

There's lots of excitement about the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup taking place right here in Aotearoa (and across the ditch in Australia) in July and August. While the event will undoubtedly inspire more women and girls to get involved in football, the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC )wants to highlight the importance of being strong to support performance and stay in the game.

While getting injured definitely hurts at the moment of impact, recovery from ankle strains, stress fractures, twisted knees and broken foot or ankle bones can often be lengthy, painful and unpleasant. By taking steps to prevent lower limb injuries, players can enjoy the game without worrying about lengthy and painful recoveries.

There are a number of reasons for the high injury rate in lower limbs for females and these include increased flexibility, and wider hips of female athletes, hormonal fluctuations, puberty and the female knee structure.

SUPPLIED Global data shows that female footballers have at least double the incidence of Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) rupture than male players.

Research over a 20 year period shows that there are more knee and ankle injuries in women and in particular, an increased incidence of ACL injuries. Globally, data shows us that female footballers have at least double the incidence of Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) rupture compared to male players.

A 2019 study in NZ highlighted that the biggest increase in surgery for ACL injuries over the previous decade had been in 15-19 year old females.

By adopting the right approach to training, players and coaches can greatly reduce the risk of sustaining an ACL injury.

The right approach to training/strength and conditioning helps prepare the players for the rapid change of direction and decelerations that occur in the chaos of a game. Then there's collisions with other players, which has happened to Football Ferns midfielder Betsy Hassett.

SUPPLIED Warming up and cooling down before and after every game or training session can prevent injuries.

At the age of 17, she came together with another player, snapping her leg. "My injury and recovery made me realise how important it is to look after your body. The more fit and healthy your body is, the less likely you're going to be injured," she is quoted as saying.

In terms of preventing injuries, the first tip, as Hasset has observed, is simply fitness. Good fitness strengthens the body, including tendons, muscles and bones. Across all sporting codes, fitness supports ability and especially where there is contact, it prepares the body for the rigours of training and match day. Working on core strength and – crucially – flexibility, with stretching an integral component of every fitness session gets you game-ready.

Failing to warm up and cool down is a contributing factor to injury; we've all been there before, mad keen sprinting onto the field, only to pull up lame. Make warming up and cooling down before and after every game or training session part of your routine. And look past 'just running' and include strength, conditioning and agility exercises. "It's important to do a dynamic warm-up (like the 11+) so when it comes to training and playing you're ready to go," Hassett says.

SUPPLIED Most injuries are preventable so follow the advice and have more time on the field with teammates than warming up the bench.

Finally, if you have a niggle or an existing injury, let it heal! Getting back on the field too soon means facing the distinct possibility of ending right back at square one and on the sidelines for even longer.

Remember, most injuries are preventable by following this advice and you can spend more time on the field and less time on the bench.

A few simple questions might make you have a 'hmmm' before getting stuck in.

Am I game fit? Be honest with yourself. A football match is rigorous and demanding on the lower limbs.

Have I consistently done the 11+ to prepare me for the season?

Are you injury free?

If you suffer an injury, who else will it affect?

Learn more about preventing injuries when playing football at Fit4Football