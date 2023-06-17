The All Whites midfielder who took on Champions League winners Manchester City

All Whites midfielder mindful of the 'rare' honour of being the first Kiwi to play in the Champions League group stages since 2007.

Marko Stamenic noticed something quite remarkable when he analysed the footage from his first Champions League outing against Manchester City.

“They made one technical mistake,” he said.

One.

Manchester City’s class of 2022-23 have been hailed as one of the greatest teams in football history after they claimed the treble by winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Stamenic knows better than anyone else in New Zealand just how good Pep Guardiola’s team really is.

The All Whites midfielder got to play against them twice in the Champions League this season after his Danish club FC Copenhagen were drawn alongside the English giants, Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla in group G.

City put on a clinic in their first encounter at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium. They routed Copenhagen 5-0 thanks to an early double from Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland.

City had 76% of the ball, completed a staggering 851 passes and out-shot Copenhagen 30 to two. It was a bloodbath.

Pedro Salado/Getty Images FC Copenhagen midfielder Marko Stamenic, left, chases after Man City’s Jack Grealish.

But Copenhagen put in a vastly improved defensive performance at Parken Stadium in their second match six days later and fed off the support of their raucous home fans.

They managed to eke out a gutsy 0-0 draw after City left-back Sergio Gomez was shown an early red card, forcing the visitors to play most of the game with a man down.

City were restricted to 14 shots and completed 200 fewer passes than they did in the first game.

Stamenic was the first New Zealander in 15 years to play in the men’s Uefa Champions League.

He started in central midfield in both games against City, going toe-to-toe with the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan.

A graduate of the Ole Football Academy in Porirua, Stamenic signed his first professional contract with FC Copenhagen in 2020 after playing for Western Suburbs in the Central League.

For a comparison, Grealish joined City for a British record £100 million (NZ$205m) in 2021.

Stamenic said Manchester City were the best team he had ever played.

“They’re very efficient, very smart tactically and organised structurally.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Man City midfielder Rodri, centre, scoots off in celebration after scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final.

“There’s zero errors, so it was very hard to break them down, especially in their home. But away it’s always different. You have the fans on your side and a lot of things go your way and I think they struggled in that sense, also a red card.

“Analysing the first game we had a week to prepare, we learnt the hard way in the first game and we had a lot of things to improve on. But we switched formations, we analysed a lot during the week and I think we did well in the second game to hold them to a 0-0 draw.”

After taking the field against them twice during the season, Stamenic said he was happy to see City go on and win the Champions League with a tense 1-0 win over Inter Milan to complete the treble.

But he was not as happy as his dad Niko, who is a die-hard Manchester City supporter.

“To be able to play the world champions is obviously a great pleasure in itself,” he said.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Man City manager Pep Guardiola kisses the Champions League trophy following their win over Inter Milan.

“You learn a lot of things but to see them win the whole thing I was really stoked for them and my dad was even more stoked because he’s a Man City fan.

“All in all it was a great occasion to watch and for me to experience playing against them as well.

“You definitely pinch yourself once or twice but you focus on the moment and your job and what you have to do to perform for yourself and your club.”

Making the matches against Man City even more special, Stamenic’s family had flown over from New Zealand to watch him play, while his former mentor Declan Edge was in attendance for the second game also.

Stamenic did not swap shirts with any of City’s world-class players afterwards as he wanted to keep hold of his own as a reminder of his first season in the Champions League. He gave one to his parents and kept the other.

“I thought it was too special to give away my shirt. I wanted to hold onto them as a memory from my first-ever Champions League,” he said.

Lars Ronbog/Getty Images Marko Stamenic shoots the ball during FC Copenhagen's Champions League group stage match against Man City.

“Hopefully I have many more to come but I gave them to my family and kept one for myself.”

After bowing out of the Champions League at the group stage, FC Copenhagen went on to claim the domestic double.

They won the Danish Cup final before a strong finish saw them finish four points clear at the top of the Superliga standings.

It made for a fairytale final season for Stamenic.

It was confirmed in January the 21-year-old would be moving on when his contract expired after agreeing to join Serbian powerhouse Red Star Belgrade.

While sad to see him go, Stamenic said his coach and teammates respected his decision and he left the club on great terms.

He just thought the move to Red Star was the best thing for his development at this phase of his career and it would allow him to connect with his Serbian roots.

Red Star are former giants of European football. They won the Champions League in 1991.

While their success in Europe has waned, they remain a force in Serbia and still regularly qualify for the Champions League.

They went through the entire Serbian SuperLiga undefeated this season. It was their sixth league title in a row and their record 34th overall.

Darko Vojinovic/AP Red Star's ultras are widely known as some of the most passionate fans in European football.

These days they are best known for their bitter rivalry with Partizan, which is widely considered to be one of the fiercest in European football.

“I want to be uncomfortable and if we lose one game it’s obviously going to be an uncomfortable situation,” Stamenic said.

“We’ve been told to be careful with how we are if we’re out and if we lose a game just be smart and use common sense because you know how the fans are.

“I’m not too scared about this because with our squad and our quality we will achieve the goals we set to achieve. It will be a great experience.”

Stamenic said playing in Copenhagen derbies against All Whites team-mate Joe Bell’s Brøndby had given him a taste of what he can expect in Belgrade.

While he and Bell are close friends, they had to keep their distance after games and were not allowed to be seen together in public.

“It is rough. Me and Joe get along really well and it’s always nice to catch up on national team breaks but it’s also tough that we can’t see each other as much as we would probably like in Copenhagen because of that rivalry.

“It doesn’t stop us having dinner once in a while but when the cameras are on us in a derby we probably wouldn’t go have a hug or smile. If his team would win or my team would win we’d have to be quite careful about it.

“But these are the things I want to experience because ultimately it will help me further down in my career to be physically and mentally strong for pretty much anything else that comes about. It’s going to be an amazing experience but also challenging and I’m excited for that.”