Interim All Whites coach collaborating with players over playing style

All Whites want to be an attack-minded team, says interim coach Darren Bazeley.

International friendly: All Whites v Qatar Where: Sonnenseestadion, Ritzing, Austria When: Tuesday, 4am (NZT) Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1

In the absence of a permanent coach, it’s the players themselves who are helping shape the way the All Whites want to play.

Ahead of international friendlies against Sweden and Qatar in Europe, interim coach Darren Bazeley said he sought feedback from the playing group on the style of football they wanted New Zealand to play going forward.

The response? The All Whites want to be known as an attack-minded team that is brave with the ball.

“We’ve got a squad of very good, young, confident players and we’re trying to play the style of football that represents that,” Bazeley said.

“We had some really good collaborative discussions and we all decided this is who we are and what we want to look like down the track.

“If we get to the World Cup this is the type of football we want to be playing and we’re on that journey now.”

Emma Wallskog/Photosport All Whites fullback Liberato Cacace skips away from Swedish player Marcus Rohden.

The All Whites tried to be brave in their 4-1 defeat against Sweden in Stockholm on Saturday (NZT).

They were guilty of overplaying in risky areas and individual mistakes made in their own half were ruthlessly punished by a team ranked 78 places above them that is most dangerous in transition moments.

Three of Sweden’s goals came within a breathless seven-minute spell right before halftime.

“When it comes off it looks really good and when there’s mistakes it hurts us against a very effective team in that moment,” Bazeley conceded.

“There will be mistakes made but hopefully they don’t always end up in the back of our net.

“We definitely want the players to be brave but learn from those moments where we’re under pressure in certain areas of the pitch then maybe it’s not the time to play certain passes.”

Left-back Liberato Cacace is one of many exciting young players in the All Whites squad who ply their trade in Europe.

The Empoli defender said the New Zealand players want to be “brave” in possession and play out from the back, but he admitted they “overdid it” at times against Sweden, especially towards the end of the first half.

“If you look before that, we were trying to be brave, that’s what we want to be. We want to try things and be attacking and create things in certain situations,” Cacace said.

“In that first goal, we overdid it a bit, and unfortunately we didn’t learn from it. But we sat down last night and had a good review.

“We’re taking these times to really learn from it and these are the type of games where we can try things and see if they come off or they don’t.

“Unfortunately they didn’t in the last 10 minutes of that half but we’re trying to do things and see how it is and see how the boys react.”

The All Whites will be hoping to execute their gameplan better when they meet world No. 61 Qatar in their second match, at Sonnenseestadion in Ritzing, Austria on Tuesday (NZT).

The fixture was originally scheduled to be played at a much larger stadium in central Vienna, but will now take place an hour south at the low-key 5000-seat capacity venue.

Cacace said the All Whites were taking the last-minute change in their stride.

“It’s Qatar’s fixture so it’s on them but we’ve dealt with it in the past and most of the boys have experienced it, so we’ll be fine and we’ll take everything that comes at us.”