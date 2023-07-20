FIFA Women's World Cup: An awkward audience with FIFA president Gianni Infantino

Gianni Infantino addressed a packed press conference in Auckland on the eve of the tournament opener.

Dana Johannsen is a national correspondent at Stuff, specialising in sport

OPINION: It started with a rare moment of self-awareness.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, fresh off a flight to New Zealand, looked out to the packed media conference at Auckland’s Park Hyatt hotel, and gave a sheepish grin.

“For those of you who are waiting to hear how I feel today, today I feel tired,” he joked, referencing his much parodied “Today, I feel gay” speech he delivered on the eve of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.

The 2022 speech, in which Infantino appeared to suggest his own experiences growing up as a son of Italian immigrants in Switzerland and having red hair gave him a deep understanding of what it felt to be marginalised, is considered the standout among the car-crash addresses for which the head of world football’s governing body has become known.

So, as media assembled for Infantino’s press conference on the eve of the opening game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, there was a sense of perverse anticipation in the room.

It didn’t quite deliver on the comic notes of his Qatar speech, or the crassness of his recent comparison between Rwanda’s recovery from genocide to his own struggles to be elected FIFA president for the first time, but there were still plenty of WTF moments to satisfy the rubberneckers.

Infantino’s self-effacing opener was about where the self-awareness began and ended.

Faced with a barrage of questions from the world’s media, which included representatives from the New York Times, The Athletic, The Wall Street Journal, and Stuff, about the pay disputes that have threatened to overshadow the event, Infantino said it was time to “be happy”.

Several nations, including Canada, Jamaica, England, and Spain are entering the tournament in public tension with their respective national federations around pay, conditions, and support leading into and after the World Cup, while earlier this week the Matildas called on FIFA directly to increase funding for the women’s game.

But Infantino did not wish to dwell on such matters.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff FIFA president Gianni Infantino, right, and secretary general Fatma Samoura address media in Auckland.

“Today is the eve of the opening game of the women’s World Cup, and for me it is the moment to focus on the positives, to focus on the happiness, to focus on the joy,” Infantino said.

Apparently, none of the army of FIFA aides in blue suits lining the room mentioned to Infantino that telling women they need to smile more is considered bad form.

There was however, a certain poetic irony of this line being delivered while FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura, who was sidelined for much of the second half of the press conference while Infantino gave his rose-tinted view of the women’s game, sat stony faced beside him, with her arms crossed.

Today, we are all Fatma Samoura.

Earlier, Samoura, the first woman to hold a role as head of FIFA’s administration, had been singing from the same songsheet as her boss as she talked up the progress that had been made in the women’s game since the previous World Cup in France four years ago.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura watches on while president Gianni Infantino addresses media on the eve of the opening game of the FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

The 2023 tournament is the first time women's national teams have been given dedicated training bases, while FIFA has mandated that all players receive a minimum amount of money, conditions and resources throughout the event.

Those mandates include a directive to national federations that 30 per cent of the prizemoney must be paid directly to the players, guaranteeing each of the 732 players competing in New Zealand and Australia will take home at least $US30,000 ($49,000).

“I think we have been making some groundbreaking moves here, and it is by far not the end of the story,” Infantino said of the increased prizemoney pool, which was tripled to $US110 million ($182m) for this year’s event.

When asked whether FIFA had any way to ensure that the prizemoney would actually end up in the hands of the players, Infantino, the head of the multi-billion dollar enterprise, responded:

“Money is always a … tricky or sensitive issue.

“We have issued this recommendation, but we are an association of associations, so whatever payments we do, we do through the associations and then the associations will make the relevant payments to their own players.”

Money – and the suggestion of it ending up in the wrong hands – is indeed a sensitive topic for FIFA, an organisation that has become a byword for greed and corruption.

Infantino, who was elected in 2016 in the wake of the corruption scandals that toppled Sepp Blatter and threatened the future of FIFA, was brought in to change all that.

To bolster his credentials as a new broom, Infantino famously travelled on a budget airline for his first official overseas appointment as president.

His actions since have led critics to contend little has changed under Infantino’s reign, and the president has missed opportunities to walk the walk with implementing the reforms he campaigned on.

He has built strong alliances with Gulf States like Qatar and Saudi Arabia, helping secure millions in sponsorship deals for FIFA, but the lack of transparency around those agreements have been a consistent source of controversy.

There is little chance of such controversies being addressed during this tournament given Infantino’s upbeat insistence that we avoid any tricky topics and focus on the joy and happiness of the occasion.

His sales pitch included a direct plea to Kiwi fans to get out and buy tickets to support the teams who have worked so hard to get here.

“New Zealand, we want you,” he said.

“It’s never too late to do the right thing.”

Sound advice.