All Whites captain Chris Wood rescues draw with late penalty against DR Congo

At Estadio Nueva Condomina, Murcia: All Whites 1 (Chris Wood pen-91’) Democratic Republic of the Congo 1 (Cédric Bakambu 46’) HT: 0-0

All Whites captain Chris Wood rescued a 1-1 draw with DR Congo when he stepped up to convert a penalty in the 91st minute of their international friendly in Spain on Saturday (NZT).

Wood coolly buried his spot kick to the right of goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi to draw New Zealand level in stoppage time.

The Nottingham Forest striker won the penalty after being nudged in the back by Gedeon Kalulu following a quickly-taken free-kick from substitute midfielder Matt Garbett.

Wood’s record-extending 34th goal for New Zealand saved the All Whites’ blushes after a mix-up at the back 21 seconds into the second half handed DR Congo the lead.

Left-back Liberato Cacace cushioned a header back to goalkeeper Nik Tzanev after trying to deal with a hopeful ball from Samuel Moutoussamy not long after kick off.

But the header lacked power and Tzanev did not come for the ball, allowing DR Congo striker Cédric Bakambu to pounce.

Jose Breton/PHOTOSPORT All Whites midfielder Sarpreet Singh slices through the DR Congo defence.

He took one touch to get past Tzanev before scoring with a simple tap-in.

While it was a soft way to concede, especially so soon after halftime, All Whites coach Darren Bazeley thought Cacace made the right call by going back to his goalkeeper and brushed off the error after fighting back to draw the match.

DR Congo are ranked 40 places higher than the All Whites on FIFA’s rankings.

“It was a shame the goal [we conceded] because that’s unusual for that to happen, but I thought we bounced back really well and fully deserved to not lose and could have won the game at the end,” Bazeley said.

“It wasn’t quite executed right, a bounced header, and fully intentioned and the right thing to do at that moment. I was expecting him to head it back to the goalkeeper but sometimes in football you have to accept there’s going to be things that aren’t perfect.

“It did cost us a goal but no one is going to blame Libby or the goalkeeper for that one. We moved on quickly and didn’t let it affect us.”

Jose Breton/PHOTOSPORT All Whites winger Elijah Just dribbles past a DR Congo defender.

The All Whites were able to call on Sarpreet Singh for the first time since January last year and Hansa Rostock playmaker made his presence felt on his return from a long injury layoff.

Singh created New Zealand’s first real chance of the game when he floated a wonderful ball over the top of the DR Congo defence, but the ball got tangled at Wood’s feet and the All Whites could not capitalise.

Singh caught the eye in the second half when he danced his way past multiple players before laying the ball off for Callum McCowatt, though Mpasi was alert to the danger and made a comfortable save.

“He’s someone that we’ve missed in the last year and it’s great to have him back,” Bazeley said of Singh.

“He’s been like that all week in training. He’s bubbly, he’s happy and he’s fit. When he’s smiling he plays well.

“He’s a really dangerous player and a player who looks to hurt opposition teams. He can play a short pass but in the back of his mind he’s always looking to see if he can create a goal.”

Aside from the mistake which gave DR Congo the lead, Tzanev was barely troubled in the New Zealand goal in his first start since 2018.

Theo Bongonda tried to catch the All Whites on the counter in the second half but Michael Boxall tracked him the whole way and prevented a shot from being fired.

18-year-old centre-back Tyler Bindon came on to make his All Whites debut with five minutes to play in regulation time but was unable to impact the match.

The All Whites now head to England to play Australia for the Soccer Ashes in London on Wednesday, where they will be joined by Max Crocombe and Tommy Smith. Club commitments ruled the pair out of the DR Congo match.